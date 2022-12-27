Kim Opened Up About How Co-Parenting With Kanye Is “Really Hard”

Kim Kardashian is still protective of Kanye West — at least, when it comes to their four children. During a Dec. 26 episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with West, whom she divorced in November. According to Kardashian, navigating the complications of co-parenting — including contested children’s birthday party invites and bombshell interviews — hasn’t been easy. Still, she hasn’t let her children see the more painful side of their divorce.

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," Kardashian explained to Martinez, per USA Today. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world... I've managed to do that and I'm holding on by a thread. I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can."

Sometimes, that means keeping her tears to herself. "If we're riding to school and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing's wrong,” Kardashian added. "As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

As Kardashian spoke about her co-parenting relationship, she got emotional. "It's hard. Sh*t like co-parenting, it's really f*cking hard,” she explained to Martinez, while starting to cry.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Kardashian also reflected on her relationship with her father, Robert Kardashian, during the podcast episode. "I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them."

She continued, per E!, "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That's real heavy, heavy grown-up sh*t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations.”