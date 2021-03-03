Paris Hilton & Carter Reum’s Astrological Compatibility Is So Unique

Paris Hilton has certainly had her ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart, but it seems like the hotel heiress has finally found her forever love in entrepreneur Carter Reum. The two first began dating back in November of 2019, and in February 2021 Reum popped the question while the couple was celebrating Hilton’s 40th birthday on a private island. It's not exactly the most typical love story, but then when you take Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's astrological compatibility into account, of course it's not. Everything about their love story is bound to be unique.

Hilton was born Feb. 17, 1981, under the sign of Aquarius, and Reum’s birthday is Feb. 5, 1981, making him an Aquarius as well. While it's not unheard of for Aquarians to be attracted to one another and strike up a friends with benefits connection, going deeper and getting serious can typically create a challenge for this highly independent and free-spirited sign. So when Hilton shared in a statement about their engagement that the quarantine had helped accelerate things between them, it made perfect sense as it offered them the chance to grow closer. "As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter," wrote Hilton. With that in mind, here's what we can divine about their connection based on their astrological compatibility.

They truly get one another.

When you're as unique of an individual as Aquarius, it's not uncommon to always feel a little bit out of step with everyone else. Aquarius doesn't conform and they blaze their own trail. While that’s just who they are, it can be a bit lonely, so having a partner who innately gets that — because they're just the same — can be life-changing. After all, there's nothing quite so powerful as being seen for who you are and appreciated for it. Aquarius is also a bit quirky and another Aquarius not only understands that, but they appreciate it because they’re quirky in their own way too.

Emotional connection can be tricky.

As an air sign, Aquarius is more of a thinker than a feeler. They connect with the world on an intellectual level. It's not that they don't feel things, so much as they don't really know how to express what they're feeling or are particularly comfortable doing so. And when Aquarians come together, this problem can be compounded. But this isn't insurmountable; it's about practice in communication and a desire to do the work to go deeper and open up.

They have so much fun together.

The greatest strength in a relationship where both partners are Aquarians is that they're one another’s best friend. They just have so much fun together. They're both spontaneous doers with boundless curiosity and no shortage of wanderlust. They're also very social with big groups of friends that often intermingle, so there's never any shortage of events and parties to go to together. And when they're alone, they can talk about just about anything together for hours. It's ultimately this connection that's the foundation of their love. After all, if they enjoy being together this much, it's great motivation to do the more challenging work of forging an emotional connection.

While partnerships between two Aquarians have their share of challenges, in the case of Hilton and Reum the life circumstances of the last year may be the key to their success. Sometimes the most difficult part of the relationship is getting it started in the first place, and since they've already surmounted that hurdle, the future looks bright for these two water-bearers.