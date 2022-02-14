Naomi Campbell Posed With Her Baby Girl On 'British Vogue' Cover

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her motherhood journey. The model, who announced the birth of her daughter in May, shared details about her life as a new mom in her March British Vogue cover story. The pair looked beautiful on the cover together, which showed Campbell tightly wrapping her baby girl in her arms.

In the British Vogue interview, Campbell informed that her daughter is not adopted. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” Campbell said. Reporter Sarah Harris wrote that Campbell is saving further details about her daughter for her forthcoming, currently unwritten book. Harris also said Campbell is not sharing her daughter’s name publicly.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” Campbell told British Vogue. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Though Campbell kept much family information to herself, she did provide a few sweet details about life at home with her little one. “She’s a good girl, she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age,” Campbell said. “She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking.”

Campbell’s daughter seems to be growing and learning quickly. “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already,” the model added.

The biggest surprise of all when it comes to motherhood for the model? New priorities. “My daughter comes first,” she said. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

She admits motherhood is more fulfilling than she ever expected. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she said.

Campbell first shared the announcement of her child’s birth last May in an Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time, according to Vogue. “There is no greater love.”