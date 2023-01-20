Chrissy & John's Baby Girl's Name Fits Perfectly With Luna & Miles

Just a week after John Legend announced that he and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 13, the couple has now shared the first adorable photo of their newborn on Instagram. The stars also took the opportunity to reveal their baby’s name, which is perfect.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens,” Teigen captioned a photo of Esti with her older siblings, Luna and Miles. “The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕”

Teigen wrote, “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X”

Legend shared the same photo on his own IG. “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” he wrote. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

According to People, Legend revealed Teigen had given birth to the couple’s third child on Jan. 13. The “Honey” singer shared the news during a private concert by telling fans that their baby girl arrived that morning. “What a blessed day,” he said.

The couple welcomed their first child, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016, and their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, in May 2018. After experiencing a pregnancy loss in September 2020, Teigen announced in August 2022 that she and Legend were expecting another child. “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen captioned a mirror selfie. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

In a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teigen revealed she had completed IVF.

After Teigen and Legend announced Esti’s birth, celebrities like Kris Jenner, Jenna Dewan, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Rosario Dawson, and Ali Wong congratulated the couple on expanding their family.