OMG, How I Met Your Father Just Name-Dropped BTS’ Jungkook

One member of BTS just got a major mention on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father this week. You’re going to want the sitcom because Jungkook was name-dropped in the March 1 episode, making it the latest highlight in the K-pop star’s busy life.

At the beginning of Episode 8, “The Perfect Shot,” Jesse (Chris Lowell) walks into the bar Pemberton's and asks his friends a rhetorical question: “Guess who’s finally recording new music as a solo artist?” Charlie (Tom Ainsley) quickly responds. “Did Jungkook leave BTS and go solo? We all saw it coming!” he says.

Jesse shuts down Charlie’s wild idea and explains to the group that he has been working on new tracks without Meredith (Leighton Meester), his ex-girlfriend who rejected his marriage proposal. “That’s also exciting,” Charlie enthusiastically says.

It’s a cute scene and an innocuous joke, but reactions by ARMY to Jungkook’s name appearing in the March 1 were very mixed, to say the least. Check out a few Twitter responses to the joke below.

The name-drop comes at a busy time for the singer, who has in fact recently released solo music. His single “Stay Alive” was released on Feb. 11, and it’s produced by bandmate Suga. The song was made in collaboration with BTS’ webtoon, 7FATES: CHAKHO.

It’s a major success for Jungkook. According to Billboard, “Stay Alive” is his first solo entry on the Hot 100. He’s now the fourth BTS member to chart with a solo track, joining J-Hope, Suga, and V.

But don’t read How I Met Your Father’s joke as fact. Jungkook seems to be happy as a member of BTS, celebrating his 9th anniversary in the band on Feb. 2. Need more proof he’s sticking around? BTS is currently preparing two legs of their Permission to Dance tour: one in Las Vegas and another in Seoul, South Korea. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like Jungkook is going solo anytime soon.

And it’s not likely How I Met Your Father is going anywhere either. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff starring Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall just got renewed for Season 2. Come to think of it, maybe Jungkook could appear next season. Now, that would be a moment.