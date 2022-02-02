The ARMY Is In Their Feels Over Jungkook's 9th Anniversary With BTS

BTS is used to having all eyes on them. But on February 2, there was one BTS member that took the spotlight: Jungkook. The singer and dancer celebrated his 9th anniversary with the band and ARMY made sure to mark the event with some super-hype tweets.

The 24-year-old singer is known to be the youngest group member, which earned him the nickname of “Golden Maknae.” In Korean, the term ‘maknae’ refers to someone who is the youngest of the group, and because Jungkook is, well Jungkook, he’s definitely earned the title of ‘Golden.’

Jungkook’s history with the band goes back to Feb. 2, 2013, when RM introduced and revealed Jungkook to the world via Twitter. With the release of his debut song “No More Dream” on BTS’ 2 Cool 4 Skool album, RM took to Twitter to say a few words about his new band member. “Jungkook is as many of you know that Golden Maknae JK,” he wrote in the tweet. “Rap, dance, sing, voice, cute face there's nothing he is missing so please look forward.”

Now, nine years later, Jungkook has proven himself an international heartthrob and captivated ARMY with his many talents. It’s clear why the hashtag #9YearsWithJungkook is a trending topic.

Fans across the world have been inspired by his journey, especially since he was only 15 years old when he left his hometown of Busan, South Korea to join BTS. Despite being the youngest of the group, Jungkook has never let his age get in the way of connecting with his fans. He’s even known for uplifting the crowds during concerts.

Given all the hype ARMY is giving him on his 9th anniversary, it’s clear he’s earned a special place in fans’ hearts.