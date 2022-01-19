Here Are The Best Theories About The Father On How I Met Your Father

One of the major reasons How I Met Your Mother was such a success was because it was a sitcom with an inherent mystery, so of course Hulu’s new sequel series How I Met Your Father is carrying that same torch. Obviously, the first thing you’re going to wonder when pressing play on the show is just who is the father on How I Met Your Father. Unlike HIMYM, the premiere episode actually narrowed down the choices, so let’s go over all the major theories.

In How I Met Your Father, our new Ted Mosby is Sophie (Hilary Duff), a hopeless romantic who finds a new group of friends by chance after a rough breakup. A lot happens in the series premiere, but the most important line comes at the end, when the grown-up version of Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son, “That’s the night I met your father.” That line did something HIMYM never did: It confirmed the mysterious father appeared at some point in that first episode. Famously (or infamously, as most fans would argue), How I Met Your Mother ended with a character who wasn’t introduced until the eighth season being revealed as the mother. Clearly, this new show is not about to repeat that controversial choice.

Now that fans already know the maybe-fathers, let’s go over which men are most likely to be Sophie’s soulmate, and which are least likely<

1. Jesse

Hulu

I mean, duh. Jesse is clearly who the show is pushing to be Sophie’s perfect match, making him the obvious frontrunner to end up the father. However, fans shouldn’t be so certain — after all, HIMYM’s seemingly perfect pair of Ted and Robin ended up being a fake-out, so the same could happen with Sophie and Jesse.

2. Ian

If Jesse isn’t the father, then Ian is the next clearest candidate. Sophie clearly has chemistry with him, and the only obstacle in their relationship is distance. Once Ian returns from Australia, he and Sophie could very well start things up again and end up together.

3. Sid

The new series started off with Sid getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hannah, so it doesn’t seem too likely he’d get with Sophie. Then again, the engagement could end badly, leaving Sid single and questioning his bond with his new buddy Sophie.

4. Charlie

Of the show’s main men, Charlie feels like the least likely to be the father. Not only is he dating Valentina at the start of the show, but he also just doesn’t seem to have the connection with Sophie that the others do. That very well may change as the show progresses, but for right now, Charlie doesn’t feel like the strongest option.

5. Drew

The only other male character we know will be in How I Met Your Father is Josh Peck’s character Drew, who wasn’t introduced in the premiere. Since Drew didn’t appear in the first episode, and older Sophie was very clear she met the father that night, it really doesn’t seem likely it’ll end up being Drew. Then again, maybe we’ll find out later Sophie ran into Drew that night and it wasn’t shown in the episode.

6. Evan

Hulu

The only other guy featured in the series premiere is Sophie’s disastrous Tinder date Evan. It would be kind of cute for the show to surprise-reveal him as the father in the end given that he’s the first person we see Sophie with and she was so repulsed by him, but it seems super unlikely. Her date with Evan definitely didn’t take place on the night Sophie said she met the father (she only just begins texting with Ian right after the date), so he’s effectively out of the running.

7. Some Rando At The Bar Or Airport

As I said, Evan really was the only man to be featured in the episode that’s not in the main cast, but there were other men standing around in the background of Pemberton’s during Sid’s proposal and at the airport when Sophie chased after Ian. Fans can’t really count out the show pulling some cheeky twist where Sophie’s soulmate with in the background the whole time. I mean, that’s kind of what they did with HIMYM, so it might happen again.

How I Met Your Father most likely won’t reveal the father’s identity until the series finale, so fans will just have to keep tuning in each Tuesday on Hulu to pick up any new clues.