BTS Just Dropped The Full Version Of "Stay Alive,” And It’s So Dreamy
“Stay Alive” will make you feel, well, fully alive.
New BTS music has finally arrived! On Friday, Feb. 11, the septet dropped a dreamy new pop ballad called “Stay Alive,” which serves as the OST for the group’s 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon. The track, which was produced by Suga, features hauntingly beautiful vocals from Jungkook that really capture the dark atmosphere of BTS’ digital comic. According to a press release, the story revolves around seven young men that are trying to survive a “vicious world,” and the lyrics in “Stay Alive” only add more depth to the characters as Jungkook sings about the guys helping each other get through the darkness together.
The prologue and first episode of 7FATES: CHAKHO dropped on Jan. 14. Since then, the group has shared one new episode per week. The day the fourth episode was released on Friday, Feb. 4, BTS gave fans an extra treat by sharing a preview for “Stay Alive” on WEBTOON. The teaser unveiled the first verse of the song, which features dark lyrics about being trapped in a nightmare looking for salvation. ARMY knew then and there the full version of “Stay Alive” was going to be an emotional rollercoaster.
They were proved right when BTS dropped “Stay Alive” the following week on Friday, Feb. 11. While the first verse of the track expresses the pain of feeling alone with lyrics like “Darkness is my only friend,” the second verse is about finding someone special who becomes a light in your darkness. This relates to the story in 7FATES: CHAKHO because it’s about a group of men that are brought together by fate and learn to help each other survive in their corrupt world.
Check out the full English translation for BTS’ “Stay Alive” below via Genius.
Intro
Mmm, please stay alive, yeah
Verse
When did things start to go wrong?
I can't remember at all
I whisper as I hide myself in this small room
Darkness is my only friend (Only friend)
My hand reaching out for salvation
Am I strange?
A room stained with blood
Please, somebody save me
Pre-Chorus
Hide in the moonlight
There ain't no miracles
My hopes are humble
Hide in the moonlight
I'm not asking for a lot
But I guess it's too much
At the end of this sleepless twilight
Feels like I strayed through this nightmare
With my eyes wide opеn
Came like a miracle, look likе a miracle
Just like a miracle, those few words
Chorus
You are my fate
No words can express it enough
Salvation that saved a wearied me
Is that easier to grasp
Those few words that saved me
I'll be by your side after many nights
Oh, yeah (Those few words)
I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed
Post-Chorus
Please, you stay alive
(Woah-oh-oh, woah)
Please, you stay alive
(Woah-oh-oh, woah)
Please, you stay alive
Verse 2
The shadow is growing bigger
But it's okay, because you are my big light
Because you are the profit in my life
Just smile like you always do
You resemble me so much
I resemble you so much
At times, I get scared for no reason
Why am I feeling like this?
Pre-Chorus
At the end of this endless nightmare
That I don't know if it'll ever end
You raise me up every day
Came like a miracle, look like a miracle
Just like a miracle, those few words
Chorus
You are my fate
No words can express it enough
Salvation that saved a wearied me
Is that easier to grasp
Those few words that saved me
I'll be by your side after many nights
Oh, yeah (Those few words)
I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed
Please, you stay alive
Outro
You are my salvation
No words can express it enough
Please, you stay alive
(Woah-oh-oh, woah)
Please, you stay alive
Make sure to check out 7FATES: CHAKHO on WEBTOON. I promise it’s worth the read!