New BTS music has finally arrived! On Friday, Feb. 11, the septet dropped a dreamy new pop ballad called “Stay Alive,” which serves as the OST for the group’s 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon. The track, which was produced by Suga, features hauntingly beautiful vocals from Jungkook that really capture the dark atmosphere of BTS’ digital comic. According to a press release, the story revolves around seven young men that are trying to survive a “vicious world,” and the lyrics in “Stay Alive” only add more depth to the characters as Jungkook sings about the guys helping each other get through the darkness together.

The prologue and first episode of 7FATES: CHAKHO dropped on Jan. 14. Since then, the group has shared one new episode per week. The day the fourth episode was released on Friday, Feb. 4, BTS gave fans an extra treat by sharing a preview for “Stay Alive” on WEBTOON. The teaser unveiled the first verse of the song, which features dark lyrics about being trapped in a nightmare looking for salvation. ARMY knew then and there the full version of “Stay Alive” was going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

They were proved right when BTS dropped “Stay Alive” the following week on Friday, Feb. 11. While the first verse of the track expresses the pain of feeling alone with lyrics like “Darkness is my only friend,” the second verse is about finding someone special who becomes a light in your darkness. This relates to the story in 7FATES: CHAKHO because it’s about a group of men that are brought together by fate and learn to help each other survive in their corrupt world.

Check out the full English translation for BTS’ “Stay Alive” below via Genius.

Intro

Mmm, please stay alive, yeah

Verse

When did things start to go wrong?

I can't remember at all

I whisper as I hide myself in this small room

Darkness is my only friend (Only friend)

My hand reaching out for salvation

Am I strange?

A room stained with blood

Please, somebody save me

Pre-Chorus

Hide in the moonlight

There ain't no miracles

My hopes are humble

Hide in the moonlight

I'm not asking for a lot

But I guess it's too much

At the end of this sleepless twilight

Feels like I strayed through this nightmare

With my eyes wide opеn

Came like a miracle, look likе a miracle

Just like a miracle, those few words

Chorus

You are my fate

No words can express it enough

Salvation that saved a wearied me

Is that easier to grasp

Those few words that saved me

I'll be by your side after many nights

Oh, yeah (Those few words)

I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed

Post-Chorus

Please, you stay alive

(Woah-oh-oh, woah)

Please, you stay alive

(Woah-oh-oh, woah)

Please, you stay alive

Verse 2

The shadow is growing bigger

But it's okay, because you are my big light

Because you are the profit in my life

Just smile like you always do

You resemble me so much

I resemble you so much

At times, I get scared for no reason

Why am I feeling like this?

Pre-Chorus

At the end of this endless nightmare

That I don't know if it'll ever end

You raise me up every day

Came like a miracle, look like a miracle

Just like a miracle, those few words

Chorus

You are my fate

No words can express it enough

Salvation that saved a wearied me

Is that easier to grasp

Those few words that saved me

I'll be by your side after many nights

Oh, yeah (Those few words)

I'll stay by your side even if my feet bleed

Please, you stay alive

Outro

You are my salvation

No words can express it enough

Please, you stay alive

(Woah-oh-oh, woah)

Please, you stay alive

Make sure to check out 7FATES: CHAKHO on WEBTOON. I promise it’s worth the read!