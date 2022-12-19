Flavia Came Into Too Hot Too Handle Already Super Famous

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle saved its biggest bombshell for midway through the season. Flavia Laos Urbina may not have showed up to the villa until Episode 4, but she didn’t waste any time in turning heads. Not that the attention was anything new to her — the Peruvian superstar was already a famous actor, singer, and model before walking onto the beach. Here’s everything to know about Too Hot To Handle Season 4’s fashionista Flavia Laos Urbina.

Flavia certainly made a huge splash when she showed up at the Turks and Caicos resort midway through the season. Not only did she tempt Seb away from Kayla, she also drove Creed and Sophie apart when Creed couldn’t take his eyes off the newbie. However, neither of these relationships wound up working out for her — Seb and Kayla’s bond was too strong and the couple made it to the end together, and her fling with Creed didn’t pan out.

But after the show, Flavia has sparked some rumors that she may actually be seeing one of her castmates. Oh, and of course, her singing, acting, and modeling career has never been more on fire.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4’s Flavia Laos Urbina’s Dating Rumors

Right before the finale dropped, Cosmopolitan pointed out that Flavia’s Instagram stories showed she had a romantic night in the snow with Seb. Fans also noticed Kayla shared a shady TikTok about Seb refusing a kiss from Flavia on the show, which spurred even more speculation that Seb and Flavia may have gotten together after filming. Notably, Seb and Kayla haven’t posted any photos together since the show, so fans are waiting to see what’s really going on with this trio.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4’s Flavia Laos Urbina’s Job

Flavia was a celeb in her own right before getting on Too Hot To Handle. She’s starred in movies like the Peruvian comedy No me digas solterona, competed in other reality shows like the singing competition La Academia, and released her own original music. Most recently, she shared the music video for her song “Ahora me llamas.”

Too Hot To Handle Season 4’s Flavia Laos Urbina’s Age

Flavia is 25 years old. She was born on Aug. 1, 1997, with a Leo sun sign that’s perfect for always attracting the spotlight.

Too Hot To Handle Season 4’s Flavia Laos Urbina’s Instagram

As anyone who saw her on Too Hot To Handle would expect, Flavia’s IG is full of high-fashion ‘fits. You can follow her @flavialaosu.