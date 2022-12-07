This THTH Contestant Is Bringing "Aussie Flair" To The Retreat

It may be winter in the Northern Hemisphere right now, but in Australia, it’s summertime. And on Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle, one Australian contestant is bringing some of that summer heat to the retreat, along with his apparently signature “Aussie flair.” Creed McKinnon is one of the contestants taking a chance on love (and a $100,000 cash prize) in the new season of the hit Netflix reality series.

Creed calls himself a “kangaroo hopping into the reatreat,” although Australian contestants haven’t necessarily fared very well in previous seasons of Too Hot To Handle. Season 1’s Australian contestant Harry Jowsey did not make his relationship with Francesca Farago last, and Season 3’s Aussiw, Georgia Hassarati, didn’t leave with any relationship at all. But they do say third time’s the charm, so hopefully Creed has better luck bringing the thunder from down under in Season 4.

Creed is traveling all the way from Australia to join the cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 4, but it’s def not his first time taking a big trip. After growing up in a small town in rural Australia, he lived in South Africa and Indonesia before making his way to the United States. Hopefully this trip to the retreat works out in Creed’s favor.

Too Hot To Handle’s Creed McKinnon’s Real Job

Creed attended college in the U.S., first at North Idaho College and then at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. He graduated with a degree in business administration, which seems to have come in handy in his career as an entrepreneur. He founded a company called VersaWare Technologies that produces kitchen appliances that help people make nutritionally driven meals.

Too Hot To Handle’s Creed McKinnon’s Instagram

In Creed’s Instagram bio, he not only highlights his company VersaWare, but he also says that he’s represented by the management company Hypesight for his modeling career. His IG grid is filled with shots worthy of his modeling portfolio.

Creed also posts about coaching soccer, something he does after he played soccer himself in college.

Too Hot To Handle’s Creed McKinnon Facts

Creed is so passionate about healthy living that he wrote and published an ebook about it. But in the past, he hasn’t been so concerned with the health of his realtionships. According to his bio, the 24-year-old “frequently DMs, dates, and ditches a plethora of women without consequence,” so it sounds like Too Hot To Handle is the perfect show for him.

Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now.