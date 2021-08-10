One of the draws of reality TV is that the contestants really are just anybody. Anyone can audition, be it for Big Brother, Survivor, or The Bachelor. If the producers decide they have what it takes to be on TV, boom, there you are, beamed into millions of households. With the newest wave of reality shows coming from streaming, fans might wonder how to audition for The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, or other popular shows on Netflix. With so many shows to fill with contestants, Netflix has released its largest reality casting call ever, with instructions on how to apply.

Fans of The Circle already know that Season 3 is already finished and will arrive sometime in the latter half of 2021. But Netflix is already looking beyond that to Season 4 and 5 of the series, which it is looking to cast now. The series is so popular it’s already crossed over cast members from other Netflix reality series, like Chloe, who appeared first in Too Hot To Handle. Viewers can only imagine who will turn up in further seasons of the show.

But The Circle and Too Hot To Handle are only one facet of Netflix’s move to reality series. The show also has the hit Indian Matchmaking. Though the series was controversial when it initially debuted in July 2020, Netflix is bringing it back for a second season and is looking for contestants to apply.

And for those looking to try a different reality dating show that’s new to Netflix, there’s the new series, Roaring Twenties. The new series is set in Austin, Texas, and will feature eight 20-somethings looking for love and success in the “new normal” of the 2020s. The series notes the cast will be “living together,” making it sound a little like Netflix Does The Real World. After the over-the-top craziness of The Circle and Too Hot To Handle, perhaps the craziness of real life is exactly what reality should explore.

Moreover, dating isn’t the only thing Netflix has gotten into lately. The Great British Baking Show is a fundamental part of the streaming service’s reality show lineup, so naturally, there are also cooking competitions. The American Barbeque Showdown is Netflix’s meat-laden answer to the refined cakes of the U.K., and the first season made sure it mastered all of GBBO’s good feeling, with an extra dose of southern charm and BBQ sauce.

Check out Netflix’s reality site for more information. The Circle Seasons 1-2, Indian Matchmaking, and The American Barbeque Showdown are all streaming on Netflix.