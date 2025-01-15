It looks like there’s a new lady in Thomas Doherty’s life, and she’s had some experience with her putting her love life on full display. A Jan. 15 People report confirmed that Doherty is dating Georgia Hassarati, who has previously appeared on the Netflix dating shows Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match.

Doherty and Hassarati first sparked romance rumors in December, when the two were reportedly spotted looking very intimate together and even sharing a kiss at an event in New York City. Earlier in January, a cafe in Australia shared a photo of the two after they enjoyed a breakfast together. Doherty even made things IG official on Jan. 13, sharing a quick video of himself and Hassarati in a car together to his Instagram Stories.

As you might expect from a Netflix reality star, Hassarati’s dating life has been a whirlwind since she first appeared on Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle in 2022. Despite a fling with fellow contestant Stevan Ditter, Hassarati left the series single.

However, things got a lot more complicated when she joined the show Perfect Match the next year. After winning the show thanks to her perfect-seeming relationship with Dom Gabriel, Gabriel accused her of cheating when she moved on with fellow Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey. (She’s still not a fan of Gabriel, in case you were wondering). Her relationship with Jowsey also ended on a particularly sour note.

As fo Doherty, his only long-lasting public relationship was with his Descendants co-star Dove Cameron. They were together for four years from 2016 to 2020. Shortly after the split, Doherty was rumored to be with model Yasmin Wijnaldum, but it seems that’s fizzled out.

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

And now, we all have a hot new couple to look out for all throughout 2025.