Here’s Why The Kardashians Aren’t Really Promoting The Season 2 Premiere

Whenever there’s a new season of The Kardashians debuting, Kim Kardashian and her sisters typically go all out promoting the show; however, with the Sept. 22 Season 2 premiere of the hit Hulu series quickly approaching, Kim said they’re keeping uncharacteristically quiet this time. There’s a reason why.

In a Sept. 20 interview on Good Morning America, Kim revealed the secrecy around the Season 2 premiere is intentional. "The one thing I'm really excited about for the premiere episode is we haven't done any promos on it. We're not going to," she told GMA host Michael Strahan. She did tease that the episode would be an exclusive look into something personal in the family’s lives. "It's, like, a really seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about so I think people will be really just surprised.” she said.

Kim asserted that the new season will showcase her new independence following her divorce from superstar rapper Kanye West. “I just think that you see me making decisions for myself,” she said. “Obviously always thinking about my kids, but generally just doing things for myself.”

On Sept. 21, The Kardashians released a teaser for the Season 1 premiere episode, which offered a better understanding of what viewers can expect. The clip highlighted Khloé Kardashian discussing expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson. They’re also parents to 4-year-old True.

On July 14, a representative for Khloé confirmed to Elite Daily that she and Tristan welcomed a second child via surrogacy. This came after Tristan confirmed in January that he fathered a child with another woman. The representative for Khloé also told Elite Daily at the time that her second child with Tristan was conceived before she knew of Tristan’s other child.

The Kardashians first premiered on Hulu earlier this year where it served as the spiritual successor to the family’s long-running E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021. Season 1 of The Kardashians chronicled Kim preparing to host Saturday Night Live and beginning a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson. The first season also followed Khloé learning of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and Travis Barker proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians streams on Hulu on Sept. 22.