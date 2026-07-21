Music obviously plays a huge role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story, which is why the couple had legendary artists like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne perform at their Madison Square Garden wedding. But those weren’t the only performers. Jason Kelce has verified that Taylor and Travis took the stage to deliver a loving duet — which was Taylor’s only musical performance during her big day. So, what song did the soon-to-be spouses harmonize to in front of a sea of celebrity guests? The NDA may be strict, but there are some very convincing clues that seem reveal their personal love song.

The marital duet was confirmed by Jason during a July 21 podcast, who praised his brother’s vocals. “Trav can sing,” Jason said. “Trav has always been able to carry a tune. Obviously, it paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night.”

Initially, fans might assume Taylor and Travis sang one of the several romantic hits that Taylor has penned about their romance, like “The Alchemy,” “So High School,” or “Opalite.” But another report squashes that speculation. A pair of attendees told Today that “the couple sang their favorite rock song together” at their rehearsal dinner.

OK, so now we have a genre to work with. And that just may be all the information needed to nail down this mysterious song selection. First, let’s go over some possible, but less likely options.

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A pair of rock classics that marked a significant moment in Taylor and Travis’ relationship are “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley and “Fight for your Right” by the Beastie Boys, both of which Travis famously belted out after winning the 2024 Super Bowl, as Swift looked on. However, those seemed to be more like vocal stims for Travis rather than an indication of his and Taylor’s shared music taste.

Another area to explore is the rock songs that both Taylor and Travis have covered in the past. Taylor has sang a lot of rock classics at concerts over the years, including “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” with Aerosmith, “As Tears Go By” with the Rolling Stones, and — the one that feels especially Travis-coded — “Pour Some Sugar on Me” with Def Leppard. While Travis’ musical ouvre isn’t as vast, he did recently win a karaoke contest in 2024 by singing “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake, dedicating the anthemic song to Taylor.

Oh, and we can’t forget how Taylor and Travis flew into an animated performance of The Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” during the US Open in 2024.

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While those are all solid options, the strongest duet contender is “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. As some Swifties have pointed out online, Travis revealed that he and Taylor sang a drunken cover of the 2000 rock song in his backyard when they had just started their relationship.

So, although there hasn’t been official confirmation of the newlyweds’ “favorite rock song” that they sang at their nuptials, it feels like a safe bet to say it’s “Teenage Dirtbag.” (Though, I still think “Pour Some Sugar on Me” works well for the couple, too!)