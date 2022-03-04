Taylor Sent Avril The Sweetest Gift To Celebrate Her New Album

Taylor Swift just made a special delivery to another one of her famous friends. On March 2, People reports that Avril Lavigne shared an Instagram Story in which she revealed Swift recently sent her a bouquet of flowers. What was the special occasion? A few days earlier, on Feb. 25, Lavigne debuted her seventh studio album, Love Sux, and the “All Too Well” singer apparently wanted to celebrate its release with a gift. It’s great to see icons supporting icons.

It seems Swift is a big fan of the record. Lavigne let fans know about Swift’s special gesture by sharing a video of the gift on her IG Story. The clip showed Swift had sent Lavigne a bouquet of white, pink, and peach flowers.

As if that was not sweet enough, People also reported Swift wrote Lavigne a heartwarming note to let her know she’ll always be rooting for her. “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you,” Swift reportedly wrote.

Swift also signed the letter, "Your forever fan, Taylor.” How sweet is that?

Love Sux is Lavigne’s first album since 2019 when she dropped Head Above Water. The star first teased the new record, which sees her returning to her pop-punk roots, with her single “Bite Me.” She released the track in November of last year, and it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot Alternative Songs. It’s also Lavigne’s debut release under Travis Barker's label DTA Records.

“Bite Me” was followed the single “Love It When You Hate Me” in January. The song, which features the singer Blackbear, peaked at No. 12 on the same chart. For the uninitiated, Blackbear is best known for his hits like “idfc” and “Do Re Mi.”

Other notable songs on Lavigne’s new album including “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “All I Wanted” with Mark Hoppus.

Avril Lavigne Taylor Swift Love Sux Flowers Instagram

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of Taylor and Avril’s cute interaction.

Congrats on your new album, Avril!