These Taylor Swift Songs Are Perfect For Sad Girl Autumn

Though the weather may not feel very fall in many parts of the United States, the season of cardigans and pumpkin spice everything is firmly here. As any Swiftie might know, fall is also a major season for Taylor Swift. Many of the singer’s albums were released in the fall, including her latest release Midnights.

Other autumnal releases include Speak Now, 1989, Reputation, Evermore, Red, and Red (Taylor’s Version). It makes sense why she loves the season of chilly air and crunchy leaves: Swift’s lyrics exemplify the transitional period from the bright and warm summer to the cold and dark winter. In her case, it’s often documenting the early stages of love leading to wrought breakups.

To help you get into the fall mood, here are a handful of standout songs by Swift that asre perfect for your fall playlist.

“All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)”

In 2021, Swift released two 10-minute versions of her beloved 2012 song, “All Too Well.” While both of the extended versions are great for fall, her “Sad Girl Autumn” rendering is truly perfect for the season.

“Cardigan”

The title of this Folklore standout might be a little on the nose, but nothing says comfy nights in like a good old “Cardigan” and this warm hug of a song.

“August”

Swift reflects on an ill-fated summer romance in “August,” another Folklore standout. Sure, this track is titled after a summer month, but its dream-pop, folk sound is unlike your typical summer banger.

“The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

“The Best Day” off her Red and Red (Taylor’s Version) albums are dedicated to Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift. She sings fondly about going to the pumpkin patch, riding on tractors, and partaking in other family activities as a child. “I don't know why all the trees change in the fall / But I know you're not scared of anything at all,” Swift coos.

“’Tis the Damn Season”

“’Tis the Damn Season” indeed! This Evermore track might be intended as a Christmas song — it was released in December 2020 after all — but it also makes for a great cozy vibe all holiday season.

“Long Story Short”

“Long Story Short,” also off Evermore, is perfect for your long autumn drives as the colors of fall surround you and leaves float through the air.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Fall’s red leaves are some of the most beautiful gifts of this season. So what better way to celebrate it than by listening to “Red”? The title track from Taylor’s hit 2012 album got a makeover in 2021 with the Red (Taylor’s Version) re-recording.

“Marjorie”

Like “The Best Day,” Swift’s Evermore song “Marjorie” pays tribute to another powerful woman in her family. Marjorie Finlay is Swift’s late grandmother who was an opera singer. In “Marjorie,” Swift reflects on her the advice Finlay gave her. “Never be so kind, you forget to be clever / Never be so clever, you forget to be kind,” Swift sings warmly.

“Cornelia Street”

“Windows swung right open, autumn air / Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours,” Swift sings on this wistful 2019 Lover track about a romantic partner.

“Back to December”

A standout track from Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now, “Back to December” is the perfect song to listen to during a fall walk. Plus, most of December is technically autumn anyway, right?

“Champagne Problems”

Despite its title suggesting a fast-paced party, Evermore’s “Champagne Problems” is a melancholic tune driven by a pensive piano and Swift’s ethereal vocals. It’s perfect for looking out the window at the leaves falling or cozying up by the fire next to the Christmas tree.

“Clean”

A toned-down track from Swift’s smash album 1989, “Clean” boasts writing and production credits from the one and only Imogen Heap.

“Afterglow”

Dreamy yet defiant, Lover’s “Afterglow” is perfect for watching the sun go down on a brisk autumn evening.