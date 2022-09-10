Taylor Revealed The "All Too Well" Scarf Isn't Real, So Swifties Can Calm Down

OK Swifties, there has been a major development in the “All Too Well” storyline that kinda changes everything. Fans have been hung up on the red scarf Swift sings about in “All Too Well” since Red’s 2012 release. The piece of neckwear has become iconic among Swift’s fans throughout the past decade as a rumored symbol of Swift’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. But now, Swift has made a shocking revelation: the “All Too Well” scarf actually isn’t real.

During her appearance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9, Swift confessed that the red scarf she left there at a mystery man’s sister’s house is just a metaphor. This came as a pretty surprising twist for longtime Swifties, who have spent years theorizing about the scarf’s IRL location. Although Swift never revealed who “All Too Well” is about, it’s widely believed the breakup ballad is inspired by her five-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal at the end of 2010, and that the scarf she sings about in the opening verse was left at the house of Jake’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

But at TIFF, Swift shocked the crowd by saying the red scarf that is integral to the “All Too Well” story does not exist. Pause for a moment of heartbreak. Following a showing of the 10-minute All Too Well short film, Swift answered questions written in by fans, and one of them opened up Pandora’s box.

When asked about the famous red scarf, Swift burst the “All Too Well” bubble: “Basically, the scarf is a metaphor, and we turned it red because red is a very important color in this album, which is called Red.” Cue everyone’s shock. Swift went on to further elaborate: “And I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just gonna stop.”

Even if the scarf is a metaphor, it still helped fans narrow down the timeline of Swift’s “All Too Well” beau. Dedicated Swifties traveled back in time to map out Swift’s relationship history before landing on a compelling conclusion: Jake Gyllenhaal. The two dated briefly when Swift was 21 and Gyllenhaal was 30 in 2010, right around the time that Swift had begun writing Red.

Metaphor or not, Swift made the iconic red scarf real for everyone when she released merch for the Red (Taylor’s Version) drop. Among the copious sweaters, T-shirts, and CDs was an iconic knit scarf that made everyone’s Red dreams come true and kept the “All Too Well” story alive. But sadly, given Swift’s revelation that there may not have been an actual scarf, the Swifties’ years-long hunt for its location may have to come to an end now.