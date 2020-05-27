While some artists are limited to the songs they can cover because of their vocal range, Ariana Grande's pipes have no limitations. In fact, she can probably hit any note out there. No matter what song is on the table, Ari has no problem stepping into the shoes of other artists and recording an epic cover. These Ariana Grande covers prove how versatile she truly is.

Ari is a pop music queen, but she's covered just about every genre under the sun. She can jump from belting out a Broadway ballad to covering a hip-hop song like it's nobody's business. She's even impressively put her own spin on a holiday classic. It also helps she's a massive fan of so many artists, so she's endlessly inspired to cover their songs. And if you look at her vast collection of cover tracks, you'll see some are just for fun, while others are super meaningful.

For fans of Grande's original tunes, these cover tracks are not to be missed.

1. Imogen Heap's "Just For Now"

Grande proved she had some serious skills on the synthesizer when she covered Imogen Heap's 1990 track "Just For Now."

2. "I Won't Say I'm In Love" From Hercules

As America's pop princess, it's only fitting Grande has a Disney cover under her belt. She performed "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Disney's Hercules as part of ABC's Disney Family Singalong. The powerful cover channeled serious Hermes-inspired magic from the gods above.

3. Mariah Carey's "Emotions"

She may have been just 19 at the time, and the song may have come out when she was 2 years old, but Grande still totally nailed her Sept. 2012 cover of Mariah Carey's "Emotions."

4. Wham's "Last Christmas"

Grande got into the holiday spirit in November 2013 by dropping a cover of Wham's iconic Christmas song.

5. Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On"

Grande even does impressions, y'all! She flawlessly channeled Celine Dion when she performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden as part of her Soundtrack to Titanic skit.

6. Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You"

Grande's March 2016 rendition of "I Will Always Love You" was part of an impersonation skit on SNL. In addition to channeling Houston, she gave her best shot at singing Britney Spears and Shakira, and both were pretty epic.

7. Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman"

In August 2018, Grande appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to pay tribute to the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who passed away earlier that day on Aug 16. When Grande later covered the song at her Aug. 31 funeral, she moved the crowd to tears.

8. Justin Bieber's "Die In Your Arms"

Not long after Grande's longtime label mate The Biebs released "Die In Your Arms," Grande dropped a cover of her own.

9. Adele's "Rolling In The Deep"

Fans endlessly praised Grande's powerful cover of "Rolling In The Deep" in August 2013. During her time filming Victorious from 2010 to 2013, Grande regularly released covers to show off her pipes.

10. Rihanna's "Love The Way You Lie"

Grande was just starting out in her career when she covered Rihanna's "Love The Way You Lie" in 2010.

11. Christina Aguilera's "Lady Marmalade"

For Grande's 18th birthday in June 2011, Grande held a massive birthday party "extravaganza" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, with the highlight being her own performance. Grande covered "Lady Marmalade" with a little help from Patti Labelle herself.

12. Frank Ocean's "Sweet Life"

In January 2013, Grande uploaded a cover of Frank Ocean's "Sweet Life" to her official YouTube page. However, she kicked herself for messing up some of the lyrics.

13. Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over"

Miley Cyrus tapped Grande for a joint cover of "Don't Dream It's Over" in May 2015 as part of an event for her Happy Hippie Foundation.

14. Imogen Heap's "Goodnight and Go"

It's pretty obvious Grande is a huge fan of Heap, because she covered the singer for a second time in August 2018. Her gorgeous cover of "Goodnight n' Go" actually appeared on her fourth studio album Sweetener.

Heap loved Grande's version so much, she performed a mashup of the two versions at her concert on June 8, 2019.