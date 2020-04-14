Here's How To Stream 'The Disney Family Singalong' So You Don't Miss A Magical Second

For the first time since streaming became the hot new thing, TV ratings are going up again. For broadcast especially, things like NBC's Saturday Night Live At Home have become the big new thing in April 2020. The next new thing to hit your screen is a giant singalong featuring everyone's favorite songs from Disney films, which hits ABC on April 16. For those who need to join in, here's how to stream The Disney Family Singalong.

The lineup for The Disney Family Singalong includes the A-list names from both the pop and Disney worlds were extensive. Singers like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, and Kristin Chenoweth will bring the pipes, while stars like Auli'i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, and Josh Gad have Disney cred.

Some come from other branches of the Disney empire, from ESPN's Erin Andrews to Dancing With The Stars' Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba. There are radio personalities like Bobby Bones, country artists like Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett, plus old school pop artists like Donny Osmond. Even Amber Riley from Glee (now part of the Disney empire via the Fox merger) and John Stamos are going to be there.

But the biggest names just added to the sing-from-home line-up is arguably the cast of High School Musical. Disney+ has already been pushing a revival of the cult-classic trilogy with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on streaming. Now both the original cast and the new cast from the TV series will be part of the fun.

ABC on YouTube

But they're not the only ones signing on. According to Deadline, the line up now includes:

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, and Marcus Scribner join the casts of High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Ameli for the nationwide singalong event hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Additionally, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of 'Friend Like Me.'

For those desperate to watch this star-studded line-up, but don't have a TV, the event will also be streamed on ABC's website along with the live airing. The event will then be available to watch after it's over on Twitter and YouTube. Like all ABC shows, it will then turn up on Hulu 24 hours later.

The Disney Family Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 16, on ABC.