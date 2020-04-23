Ariana Grande's bop "Thank U Next" will never get old. Like, seriously, never. But the guys from TXT just gave it new life, and they absolutely nailed it. TXT's cover of Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" is the track I didn't know I needed.

In case you haven't been keeping up with Tomorrow X Together's every move, the guys have previously declared their fanship for Grande to Billboard. In November 2019, TXT shared their ideal "Takeover Tuesday" playlist with the publication, and said they couldn't get enough of Ari's track "Boyfriend."

Still, the new cover came as a complete surprise. The band uploaded their "Thank U, Next" cover to Soundcloud on April 23, and as soon as fans saw it, Twitter went into a frenzy.

"TXT COVER ARIANA'S SONG MY LIFE HAS NEVER BEEN COMPLETED BEFORE THIS COVER'S EXISTENCE," one fan tweeted, while another said, "Excuse me did txt just cover ariana grande i think i need a moment." One person even went as far as saying the updated version was even better than the original. "Thank u, next by ariana was already good but DAMN TXT JUST HAD TO TAKE US TO ANOTHER DIMENSION," they tweeted.

You can listen to TXT's cover of "Thank U, Next" below.

There was one part of the song that especially captured fans' hearts. Originally, Ari listed out the names of all her exes in one verse of the song, and TXT didn't change a single lyric. Yep, TXT name dropped Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, and Ricky Alvarez in their cover.

Ari has yet to catch wind of TXT's epic cover track, but MOA are definitely putting in work to make it go viral. Soon after Tomorrow X Together dropped the cover, their fans got the hashtag #TXT_ThankUNext trending.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Both MOA and Arianators are feeling grateful after being blessed with the "Thank U Next" cover, but at the risk of sounding greedy, I'll be holding out for a collab.