It’s a long-held tradition for Swifties to categorize Taylor Swift’s songs by the ex who inspired them; and a few are lot more well-represented than others. There are entire albums thought to be inspired by Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, and even her fling with Matty Healy — but other significant men in Swift’s life are left with crumbs. But now, it sounds like Swift has released a totally unexpected apology track dedicated to one of her most overlooked relationships.

In “Pink Clouding,” Swift reflects on a long-gone romance that she can now admit she mishandled in breaking things off. “Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry,” Swift sings in the chorus, confirming the person she’s singing about is from quite a while ago. The light and fluffy title comes from Swift’s regrettable method in ending the relationship, as the singer describes creating a happy and cheerful environment for her partner as a way to ease the pain when she suddenly left him.

The way I treated you, you never deserved it / And I swear to God, to this day / I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person / And I gave you zero reason to believe it, so be it / But it didn't mean nothin' just 'cause I could leave it

The bittersweet apology is a notably rare sentiment for Swift’s usually vengeful breakup songs, which immediately ruled out most of her exes as possible inspiration. Strangely, the former flame that ends up fitting into this narrative best is Tom Hiddleston, the Loki star she very briefly dated in 2016.

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Hiddleston is one of the few exes that Swift has not obviously come for in her music. Prior to “Pink Clouding,” the only song in her discography believed to be about Hiddleston is 2017’s fan-fave “Getaway Car,” in which she described their fling as an exhilarating escape from her troubled relationship with Calvin Harris.

Tellingly, “Pink Clouding” includes a direct reference to “Getaway Car.” In a verse on the new release, Swift sings to her former partner: “You met me at a cursed time.” And in “Getaway Car,” the singer admits: “I knew it from the first Old Fashioned, we were cursed.”

In the Swiftie fandom, Hiddleston stands out as one of the very few exes Swift was never had bad blood with, which was evident in how fondly the actor spoke about their romance shortly after it had ended. Now, a decade after their headline-grabbing summer fling, Hiddleswift has a second song at long last.