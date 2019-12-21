Although Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been super private about their relationship, it seems like both of them are opening up a bit more about how their life in the spotlight affects them as a couple. If you haven't caught Joe Alwyn's response to Taylor Swift's songs about him yet, it's pretty endearing, and it doesn't seem like the 28-year-old actor minds being a front-and-center subject in his girlfriend's love songs.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn's opened up about being the muse behind Swift's recent music and his response was cool, collected, and endearing. When asked if having songs written about him made him uncomfortable, Alwyn said: “No, not at all. No. It’s flattering." Swift's latest album, Lover, has a couple of tracks that fans have speculated are about Alwyn, such as "London Boy" and "Cornelia Street." However, there were earlier hints to Alwyn cropping up in song subject matter back on her 2017 album, Reputation, too... particularly with romantic tracks like "Call It What You Want" and "King of My Heart."

Alwyn also talked about dealing with the media attention on their relationship, to which he replied that he basically ignores it. He just doesn't take time to "pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.” Despite the fact that the actor is dating one of the most famous singers in the world, he says he just turns "everything else down on a dial." He seems to stick to the idea that it's best to ignore the negative, or overly invasive press. "I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing."

Other stars have followed this evasive nature toward press issues, including Helena Bonham Carter. Despite Swift garnering some song material from her dealings with negativity in publicity, it seems like the 30-year-old singer is finally at a place where she wishes to keep her romantic life as private as possible. In an August interview with The Guardian, Swift told the publication that discussing her relationship is the wrong move. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said. She went on to say that a one-on-one situation over a glass of wine might be different, but "it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

The pair started dating back in 2016, although they have rarely been seen together in public, as they've mastered a stealthy routine in order to avoid too much media attention. However, Alwyn was seen supporting Swift at the premiere of Cats in NYC recently.

Even though the couple has been keeping their romance on the DL, it's clear that they share a strong bond that they refuse to weaken by making things too public. Plus, if Alwyn enjoys being Swift's muse, then that must make them even closer. It sounds like Swifties may be getting some more love songs in the future.