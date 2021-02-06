These 25 Songs About Winning Are Perfect For Your Game Day Playlist

Any successful game day party requires a few key elements. Tasty snacks is one of them, but equally as important? An upbeat playlist to get the good vibes flowing. Regardless of which team you're rooting for, music is bound to unite friends from all sides, and will keep the festivities going long after the game has wrapped. When curating your perfect game day playlist, these songs about winning deserve to make the cut.

As far as victory songs are concerned, there are a few anthems that immediately come to mind. Queen's "We Are The Champions" has become a quintessential game day song through the years, as has Drake's 2013 track "Started From The Bottom." You may also want to take inspo from previous Super Bowl halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, whose song "Let's Get Loud" has long been a tried-and-true party starter. One thing is for sure: The tunes you listen to are almost as important as your spread of TikTok-inspired recipes, so you're going to want to have your pre- and post-game music situation figured out. In between munching on fries and cheesy nachos (and yelling at the refs), queue up these anthems that will have you feeling like a true champion — from the couch or stands.

01 "Champion" — Fall Out Boy The title speaks for itself here, and Fall Out Boy's "Champion" can be heard over the loudspeaker at pretty much any professional sports game you attend. Speak — or in this case, sing — it into existence. Best Lyric: “Champion, champion / I can do anything”

02 "We Will Rock You" — Queen A game day classic, "We Will Rock You" will have your friends stomping their feet and causing a scene. You can’t listen to this pump-up song and not win. It’s probably not even scientifically possible. Best Lyric: “We will, we will rock you”

03 "All I Do Is Win" — DJ Khaled DJ Khaled's 2012 track is all about how his life is one big victory lap. The intensely high-energy beats don’t hurt, either. Best Lyric: “All I do is win, win, win no matter what”

04 "Lose Yourself" — Eminem The music video for Eminem's "Lose Yourself" was centered around a rap battle, but it's applicable to just about anyone who prevails with the odds stacked against them. When it comes to champion songs, this is just the confidence-boosting number you need pre-victory. Best Lyric: “You own it, you better never let it go / You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime”

05 "Run This Town" — Jay-Z With a helping hand from Rihanna and Kanye West, Jay-Z created the ultimate anthem about taking over a city. This one’s especially sweet for an away-game victory. Best Lyric: “Only thing that’s on my mind / Is who's gon' run this town tonight”

06 "Win Or Lose" — The Foo Fighters This one is great as a regular pre-game song, but it’s especially suited for gambling. If you're making bets on game day, you'll want to give this song a listen. Best Lyric: “Let's make a bet / I'm in loss and win or lose with you”

07 "The Champion" — Carrie Underwood Any song with the word “champion” in the title is sure to be a banger before games. Underwood's inspiring anthem will leave you ready to be the last one standing at any cost. Best Lyric: “They knock me down, I get up again / I am the champion, you're gon' know my name”

08 “Let's Get Loud” — Jennifer Lopez Lopez encourages fans to live life "all the way" on "Let's Get Loud," and the song has become a popular sports anthem. She even performed it live way back at the 1999 World Cup. Best Lyric: “You gotta prove it (You gotta prove it) / You gotta mean what you say (C'mon you know what we're here for!)”

09 "We Are The Champions" — Queen Whether you're an all-star athlete or happily watching from home, "We Are The Champions" will have you ready to take a victory bow. Just be sure your team wins, because listening to this one when you’re on the losing side stings a little extra. Best Lyric: “We are the champions / No time for losers / 'Cause we are the champions of the world”

10 "Win Big" — Berner & Young Dolph Berner and Young Dolph's collab is all about making big, big, moves. And obviously winning them, too. Best Lyric: “Bring that money back home, this is paradise / Keep a forty on me, why you scared to wear your ice?”

11 "Started From The Bottom" — Drake Drizzy's 2013 track is all about hustling hard, even if you're starting from scratch. And if your team is the underdog, this one will feel especially fitting. Best Lyric: “Started from the bottom, now we're here / Started from the bottom, now the whole team here”

12 "WIN" — Jay Rock That’s exactly what you’re here to do, right? On Jay Rock's "WIN," losing simply isn't an option as he tells his competition to "get out the way." Best Lyric: “You might wanna keep score (Score) / I win, win, win, win (I win, win, win, win)”

13 "Victory Song" — Stray Kids This 2019 Stray Kids song smells of sweet victory from start to finish. You can’t bop to these beats and not feel pumped up to take the lead. Best Lyric: “Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh undefeated”

14 "On Top Of The World" — Imagine Dragons This track will have you feeling invincible with each inspiration-filled verse. It’s perfect to help you soak in that sweet victory. Best Lyric: “'Cause I'm on top of the world, 'ey / I'm on top of the world, 'ey”

15 "The Greatest" — Sia This song is all about not giving up when the going gets tough. By persisting, you’re sure to come out on top as “the greatest.” Best Lyric: “Don't give up, I won't give up / Don't give up, no no no”

16 "The Best" — Tina Turner Who says you have to settle for second best? Turner penned the ultimate anthem about refusing to settle with "The Best." Best Lyric: “You're simply the best / Better than all the rest”

17 "Winning" — Santana Another title that speaks for itself. The song is all about taking broken dreams and rebuilding them into success, and it's a must-listen for anyone in need of a little encouragement. Best Lyric: “I'm winning / I'm winning / And I don't intend on losing again”

18 "All Star" — Smash Mouth Not only will Smash Mouth's biggest hit get stuck in your head for days, but it will have you feeling like a total rockstar. This is definitely the mood to be in before dominating on the field, court, or ice. Best Lyric: “Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play”

19 "To Be The Best" — Tenacious D If you need a confidence booster, look no further. Jack Black sings about being the best in the world on Tenacious D's comical (but inspiring) 2012 track. Best Lyric: “You're the best in the world!”

20 "Hey, Look Ma I Made It" — Panic! At The Disco If your incentive for winning is making your parents proud, P!ATD's 2018 track will hit the right note. It also just feels good to belt after a solid win. Best Lyric: “Hey look ma, I made it / Everything's comin' up aces, aces / If it's a dream, don't wake me, don't wake me”

21 “Can’t Hold Us” — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis This 2012 ballad is still a fast-paced anthem that’s sure to get you in the winning mindset before a game. It’s all about making the most of the moment and showing the world how much you’ve worked for this. Best Lyric: “Can we go back? This is the moment / Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over / So we put our hands up / Like the ceiling can't hold us”

22 “Champions” — Metta Sandiford-Artest When designing your playlist of champion songs, you can never have too many with the actual word in the title. This one from former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest is specifically about grinding out the win in any and every sport. Best Lyric: “I love the fourth quarter / I love the ninth inning / I love game seven / Bring on the competition”

23 “Another One Bites the Dust” — Queen If you’re on a winning streak, keep your confidence rolling and listen to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen before taking on the next opponent. They won’t know what hit them as they become another notch in your proverbial victory belt. Best Lyric: “Another one bites the dust / And another one gone and another one gone / Another one bites the dust”

24 “Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey If you’re on the other end of that victory freight train — as in, they’re on a 12-game win streak and are looking very intimidating — get inspired by this classic ballad about never giving up. As Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Best Lyric: “Don't stop believin' / Hold on to that feelin'”