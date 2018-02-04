Carrie Underwood is a serious force to be reckoned with guys, and she's making that crystal clear this Super Bowl Sunday. Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' "The Champion" Super Bowl song just dropped a few minutes before the kickoff for the big game, and fans are totally losing it.

Look, I'll be honest with you guys, I don't know a ton about football, or even about Super Bowl Sunday specifically, other than that it's the perfect excuse to indulge in a lot of food and keep your butt glued to the couch for as long as humanly possible. Even so, I have to admit, hearing Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' song "The Champion" kind of got me a little bit pumped for the rest of the evening. Yay sports!!!

On a slightly serious note, I really could totally see myself running on the treadmill while listening to "The Champion." It's the kind of song — or "bop," as the teens say (I think) — that makes you move to the beat, even if it's just to subtly bob your head along. The lyrics are super inspiring, too, so TBH, it's the perfect song to listen to just moments before an event as monumental as the Super Bowl.

Twitter is absolutely loving "The Champion."

Fans are positive there's no one better than Underwood to kick off the biggest night of the football season.

TBH, who needs to watch the rest of the Super Bowl? A lot of us are totally satisfied after watching Underwood slay it in that video.

Oh, and here's a ridiculously cute baby enjoying the magic of Carrie Underwood's voice. You can thank me later.

Even those of us who don't really identify as typical country music fans can't deny how catchy "The Champion" is.

Plus, with Luda in the song, it really is a little like traveling back in time.

