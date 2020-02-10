The 2020 Academy Awards featured a ton of celebrities gracing the stage to announce winners, and even more to perform some major musical numbers. The show's opening song, performed by Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter, was a number all about the awards ceremony and was a perfect piece to kick off the night. But when it came to Eminem's performance at the 2020 Oscars, some fans wonder why he was chosen as one of the musicians for the evening. Well, there is an answer, and it's so full circle, it's honestly perfect.

An hour and a half into the three hour star-studded show that is The Oscars, the program was ready to begin announcing winners in its musical categories. As an appropriate transition to the evening, the show brought out a musical guest to kick off the new group of awards. That artist being: Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.

The rapper took to the stage to perform the classic song Lose Yourself to the crowd of nominees. The stage was filled in smoke and top notch lighting effects one could expect from the Oscars. In a black hoodie and baseball cap, he looked vastly different from the fanicily dressed crowd to whom he was performing.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

But formal wear didn't stop the audience from singing and dancing along. Audience members — including Billie Eilish, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio — got on their feet and rapped along to the iconic song. Eminem performed with a huge amount of excitement as smoke effects filled the stage. The performance in a word? Hype.

Fans were undoubtedly excited for the throwback performance, but might be confused why it makes sense for him to perform that song at this event. Well, if you've followed The Oscars for some time, you might recall Eminem actually snagged an Academy Award himself in 2003; he won the best original song category for Lose Yourself, which accompanied the 2002 hit movie Eight Mile.

The performance is reportedly a "do-over" of sorts to make up from a missed opportunity. The rapper didn't perform the song when it earned Academy recognition 17 years ago, due to not wanting to censor some of the song's explicit lyrics. In fact, he didn't even attend the show to claim his award.

So when Eminem graced screens nearly 20 years later to perform the hit song, it was a full-circle moment that honestly seemed like a perfect way to add some major excitement to the lengthy awards show.