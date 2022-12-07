So Garcelle Was Noticeably Absent From The RHOBH Cast’s PCAs Cameo...

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverley Hills made their appearance known at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Now, was it an awkward appearance? You’ll have to be the judge. At this year’s ceremony, the RHOBH series was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022, which ultimately went to The Kardashians. Cast members Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais were also up for The Reality TV Star of 2022; however, Khloé Kardashian swept up the award in a rather interesting way.

Sisters and cast members Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards surprisingly made a joint appearance at the ceremony, even though Kyle’s husband recently mentioned on What What Happens Live! that they aren’t on speaking terms. However, an even more surprising detail was Garcelle Beauvais’ absence from the cast’s cameo on the awards show.

Prior to the event, Garcelle took to Instagram to gush over her and the RHOBH’s cast nominations. Shortly after, the RHOBH member simply revealed her reasoning for not appearing at the awards show.

“I can’t go, I’m working,” she said in the video, which was captioned with hashtags of the categories her and the cast were nominated for. Honestly, Garcelle’s reasoning for sitting out this appearance is relatable. The bag certainly has to come first, right?

Garcelle continued on in the video, sending her well wishes to everyone who attended the show. “I just want to say everyone have a great time. It’s an honor to be nominated. Go, Beverly Hills, I hope you win,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the awards show, other RHOBH cast members had their own moments. While playing a game of Rapid Fire on the red carpet, Lisa Rinna revealed to host Laverne Cox she would love to see Brandy Glanville return to the series. As for who she wouldn’t want to return? Her answer was simple.

“Lisa Vanderpump,” she said, which caused members behind the scenes to audibly gasp. Welp, that’s honesty for you.