During the Season 9 premiere of Bravo's hit reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday Feb. 12, fans of the show got to watch the beginning of what is set to be an epic and very dramatic season long showdown. That's right, I'm talking about Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's feud. The longtime-friends-turned-enemies went head-to-head within the first few minutes of the season opener and things were certainly heated.

Starting off with a bang, the two co-stars were seen entangled in a giant fight that viewers at home aren't quite in the light about just yet. Fans of the hit Bravo franchise believe that Richards accused Vanderpump of something wild as LVP screams, “I’ve done nothing wrong! Kyle, I swear on my children’s life, I’m not going to say yes I did something if I didn’t do it!”

Vanderpump's husband Ken is also in the mix and then gets involved telling Kyle, "You’re not her friend and she would never say that about you!" The fight ensues before Kyle heads towards the door as an ensnarled Vanderpump yells one final time, "Get the f*ck out of my house! I swear to you, I’m done with it.” The storyline then backtracks to a time a few months earlier, leaving fans to guess what the giant blowout was all about.

"It was just so crazy right out of the gate," Richards told HollywoodLife at the premiere of the show. "I kept thinking, 'Is it going to slow down? Are things going to work itself out?' But it just stayed that way the entire season which I never really had. It was very stressful for everybody in the cast."

Richards also shared, "I went to have a conversation between two friends and when it turned so horribly wrong I was really taken aback and I really never imagined – if I ever thought there was a chance of that happening, things would be very different." She continued, "I was just being honest and speaking my truth. It’s our job on the show, it’s our life, to be honest about things and sometimes that’s hard because if you love someone and they’re your friend, it’s hard to be honest sometimes because they’re not going to like what you have to say.”

After the show progressed backwards from Richards and Vanderpump's heated fight, viewers were then exposed to the exact time when the drama may have started. While visiting the Vanderpump owned dog store — aptly named Vanderpump Dogs – Richards begins to question Vanderpump on a dog that used to belong to fellow Real Housewife Dorit. After seeing how Vanderpump was handling the dog situation, Richards calls her out for a different situation and how she constantly defends Dorit for her behavior.

In late 2018, rumors began to swirl that Vanderpump was set to leave the RHOBH — a rumor that she has since denied — though Vanderpump did reveal to Us Weekly that it was a "particularly difficult" season to film, sharing, "There was a lot going on in my personal life that I had to focus on."

And according to People, Vanderpump and Richards haven’t spoken since Richards was kicked out of Vanderpump's home, as seen in the season premiere, and her efforts to get in touch with the Vanderpump Rules boss have gone unnoticed. "I’ve sent a text and an email,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “I don’t know if I’m blocked or supposedly blocked, but that’s the last time we spoke.”

How the pairs relationship will continue to falter is only in the beginning stages so fans will have to continuing tuning in to see how it all plays out.