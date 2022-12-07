Khloé & Kris' PCAs Acceptance Speech Was Honestly So Awkward

It’s no secret that the Kardashians have a lot of fans, so it was also no surprise when the famous family won at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, 2022, The Kardashians won the award for The Reality Show of 2022. But, when Kris Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian took to the stage to accept the award, they created one of the night’s more awkward moments.

When The Kardashians was announced as the winner of the 2022 Reality Show PCA, Kris took the stage by herself, but she seemed a bit confused because she was not expecting to be alone. “Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago," Kris said to the audience. She looked around until she spotted her daughter and called out, “Oh, here she comes! Khloé!”

Khloé was flustered when she joined her mom on the 2022 PCAs stage. "I am out of breath," Khloé explained. "I was trying to fix my hair." That’s right, Khloé nearly missed her big awards show moment because she had a last-minute glam emergency. It all worked out, though, and Khloé made it to the stage, looking gorgeous as ever.

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Once Khloé’s hair snafu was sorted out, she and Kris were able to focus on thanking their fans for voting for them for their 2022 PCA.

"Thank you guys so much," Khloé said. "I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it." Kris confirmed that Season 3 of the Hulu reality series is in the works, and that they continue to make the show for their dedicated audience.

“We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family,” Kris said in her speech. “It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on Season 3 right now and it couldn't be better."

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.