Khloé’s IG On The Anniversary Of This Tristan Scandal Was Cryptic

Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram Stories have fans asking one big question: Are the posts about Tristan Thompson? One year since Thompson’s paternity scandal came out on Dec. 3, Kardashian shared a few cryptic quotes to her Story over the past few days that may allude to her breakup with the NBA star and father of her two children.

According to Us Weekly, on Dec. 3 Kardashian shared a piece of relationship advice with her followers. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” her Story reportedly read.

While Kardashian didn’t mention Thompson, the timing of her post caught the attention of Us Weekly and E! Online. Both news outlets reported that Kardashian’s post went up on the first anniversary of Thompson’s paternity scandal.

On Dec. 3 of last year, Maralee Nichols claimed she was expecting a baby with Thompson. Following the paternity test confirming Thompson fathered a baby with Nichols, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian in January of this year for all “the heartache and humiliation” he’s caused her.

This wasn’t Thomspon’s first scandal. He’s also faced multiple cheating scandals over the years. All the while, Kardashian and Thompson are parents to a daughter True and a baby boy. As a representative for Kardashian told Elite Daily in July, the duo was expecting their second child via surrogacy at the time Thompson’s paternity scandal with Nichols was publicized. (Kardashian and Thompson have not publicly revealed the name of their second child.)

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The day after Kardashian shared relationship advice to her Story, she also posted a cryptic quote from writer Alysha Waghorn about happiness on Dec. 4.

“Every day is a new day. What other people think of you is none of your business,” Waghorn’s post that Kardashian reshared began. “If it’s meant to be it’ll be. Be your own source of happiness.”

@KhloeKardashian

Whether her latest Instagram posts were about Thompson or unrelated, it seems Kardashian is focused on being in a better place than she was a year ago when the scandal went down. Good for her.