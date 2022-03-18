After a whirlwind televised relationship, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee has seemingly found love outside the pods. On Thursday, March 17, the controversial Love Is Blind cast member went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, a woman named Emily, on Instagram. “Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle ❤️,” he captioned his post, which seemed to throw shade at his ex-fiancée, Deepti Vempati, who left him at the altar during the Season 2 finale of the Netflix dating show.

Shake announced his new relationship by sharing a series of photos with Emily on IG. One picture even showed her kissing him on the cheek. A source told Us Weekly the couple met in Miami, where Emily lives, and “they’re making long-distance work.”

The anonymous source added that Emily seems to have really fallen hard for Shake. “It’s moved really quickly,” the insider told Us Weekly about their relationship. “She’s really, really happy, and it seems pretty serious — as serious it can be after a couple weeks of dating. She thinks that he could be The One — it’s that type of seriousness. Like, a love-at-first-sight type of relationship.” According to the source, Shake and Emily have been “inseparable” since they met.

Shake’s new relationship announcement comes just weeks after the second season of Love Is Blind released its finale episode on Feb. 25. At the start of the show, Shake proposed to fellow contestant Deepti without ever having seen her. While they made an instant emotional connection through the pods, their relationship went south after they met each other in person. Throughout the series, Shake repeatedly said he wasn’t physically attracted to Deepti, and at one point, he even compared being with her to feeling like he’s with his aunt. Deepti eventually left Shake at the altar because she wanted "somebody who knows for sure" they want to be with her.

Shake received criticism for the way he treated Deepti on the show. He initially said he was “not sorry” about how things ended, but on March 8, he posted a video on Instagram in which he apologized to Deepti for some of the things he said about her. “I’m sorry, [Deepti]. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better,” he said in the video. “While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.” However, the shade in his new relationship post about settling doesn’t seem to hold much remorse.