Everything To Know About Deepti From Love Is Blind

With a first name that literally translates to “light,” Deepti Vempati is convinced she can light up her future husband’s life before he ever even sees her face. The Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant entered into the reality series ready to embrace all aspects of the show’s dating experiment. On Love Is Blind, 30 people date each other with the hopes of getting engaged, all while never even seeing their fiancé until after the proposal. Deepti did, in fact, make a strong connection in the pods, and there was a lot for her potential future husband to uncover about her.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. Deepti — or “Deeps” as she often goes by — is Indian American, but said she’d never dated another Indian person before Love Is Blind. Then, in the pods, Deepti met Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, who’s also Indian American and also hadn’t had a serious relationship with another Indian person before. Despite their track records, Deepti and Shake hit it off and decided to mark a relationship first for both of them by pursuing their love outside the pods.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deepti as she possibly heads down the aisle on Love Is Blind Season 2.

Deepti Vempati’s Real Job

Deepti is an information data analyst for Allstate insurance. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Bradley University with a degree in psychology and business management in 2013. She’s worked at Allstate for over seven years, so she clearly knows how to make a long-term commitment; that could be a good sign for her as she considers something as long-term and serious as marriage.

Deepti Vempati’s Instagram

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Deepti’s Instagram handle @LifeWithDeeps is a cute reminder of her nickname for her followers. She posts lots of cute selfies and photos of her travels all over to places like Banff, Colorado, and Hawaii. She seems to have a passion for photography and posts some beautiful photos that she’s taken in her home city of Chicago.

Deepti Vempati Facts

In Deepti’s Instagram bio, she writes that she’s the “product of two cultures intertwined into one soul.” The 31-year-old also has a dog named Pixel who has his own adorable Instagram account. It’s clear how Deepti’s life is full of light, and hopefully, she’s able to bring that light to her relationship with Shake.

Love Is Blind Season 2 is on Netflix now.