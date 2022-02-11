Shake From Love Is Blind Is Somehow A Veterinarian *And* A DJ

On Love Is Blind, contestants try to woo each other from behind closed doors, with the goal of getting engaged without ever seeing each other. That means all they have is their words to make the best impression possible. Well, lucky for Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, he’s got a lot going on in his life to talk about, so conversation should probably come easy to him.

Warning: Spoilers for the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. During his time dating in the pods, Shake made a big impression on the women, and not necessarily because of his impressively busy professional life. Shake insulted a bunch of the women by asking a lot of questions about their appearances, negating the whole “love is blind” conceit of the show — which is pretty important. But Shake finally got it together and realized he needed to stop focusing on physical looks and instead get to know his dates. He wound up hitting it off with Deepti Vempati and left for Mexico with her.

So, since it seems like he may stick around for a while, here’s everything you need to know about Shake and his life outside Love Is Blind.

Shake Chatterjee’s Real Job

Shake is a man of many talents. Not only is he a veterinarian, but he also moonlights as a DJ. Both parts of his life seem to be important to him. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from veterinary school at the University of Minnesota in 2014 and has worked as a vet in the Chicago area for the last near-decade. He also posts about his DJ sets on his Instagram, which serves as an ode to his love for animals with the handle @ThePuppyDoc.

Shake also has his Master Life Coach certification, which he earned after he realized that in addition to helping animals, he wants to help “humans achieve (self) love and success through guidance, healing, & accountability.”

Shake Chatterjee’s Instagram

Shake highlights his many passions on his Instagram. He posts some adorable pics with animals at his veterinary office, as well as highlights from events where he DJs. He also posts inspirational quotes as part of his work as a life coach and photos of his travels to places like Lake Tahoe.

Shake Chatterjee Facts

Shake is 33 years old and lives in Chicago, Illinois. He shared on his Instagram that he was recently diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety, and it’s that perspective that helps him as a life coach for other people.

Love Is Blind Season 2 is on Netflix now.