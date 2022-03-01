Take it from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee: The best reality villains never admit they’re wrong. ICYMI, after Shake’s less-than-stellar actions on Love Is Blind Season 2, which involved him regularly and unnecessarily sharing he was not sexually attracted to his fiancée Deepti Vempati, people were quick to criticize him. (Even Deepti’s family called him out on Instagram!) But if you thought that such a unanimous reaction from viewers might provoke some introspection, I’m sorry to disappoint you. In his own words, Shake’s “not sorry” for how things happened on the show.

On March 1, he took to Instagram to defend himself (see: dig his own grave) with a shirtless video. Though the clip started with a hint of remorse, it was quickly replaced by something less sympathetic. “There’s certainly things that I want to work on for myself,” Shake told the camera before elaborating on why he isn’t feeling too apologetic. “One thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can't necessarily even speak out.”

He added, “I'm just not going to do that. I'm not sorry.”

Shake continued, “I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could.” — ahem, what? — “And at the end of the day, I'm going to live my best life going forward. And you don't have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that's real life.”

His non-apology might have something to do with the Love Is Blind reunion special, which is set to air on Netflix on March 4. Before posting this video, Shake shared an IG Story about anticipating the release — and it seems like a redemption arc is not forthcoming.

He “warned” his followers: “OK, I heard from Netflix about the reunion, and it is nothing short of a train wreck for me... I felt like [a] villain, so I played one. Low key was kinda fun at times but yeah be warned.”

Well, if there’s one thing Shake’s story has taught every Love Is Blind fan, it’s that some people never change — not even when they watch their mistakes play out on Netflix.