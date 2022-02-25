Sometimes the love stories on Love Is Blind work out. Sometimes, you end up with stories like Deepti and Shake’s. Their relationship was lacking romance throughout the season, yet there was still a chance they’d say “I do” during the finale. Ultimately, their wedding had a surprise ending, one that seemed to be right for both of them.

Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee was a questionable fiancé right from the start. He made it clear that he really cares about appearances, despite the very important *blind* aspect of Love Is Blind. He tried to ask multiple women what they look like while they were dating in the isolation pods, but Deepti Vempati managed to look past that and still saw a possible future with him. They decided to get engaged and went to Mexico together, but had some trouble connecting physically. Shake spent much of the season telling his castmates he wasn’t sure he was attracted to Deepti. Still, they continued to date and showed up to the wedding.

Once at the altar, Deepti took matters into her own hands. She told Shake she couldn’t marry him because she deserves someone who is all in, walking away and declaring she’d chosen herself. Even though she shared a few tears with her mother, Deepti seemed confident in her decision, explaining the reason with poise and grace.

Shake, meanwhile, told the remaining wedding guests that he was “relieved” Deepti turned him down before he had to break up with her. He tried “turning up the party” and told the cameras that he had reservations at the restaurant Nobu for later that week. Shake seemed a little too happy with the whole situation, so uh, it looks like Deepti made the right choice for herself.

So where are they now? Deepti appears to stand by her decision. On Feb. 25, she told Us Weekly, “I knew what I had to do. No one should have doubts about me [on our wedding day] and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

She continued, “There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members. I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess.”

Reconciliation between Deepti and Shake? Sounds unlikely.

Love Is Blind Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.