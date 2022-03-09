It seems like Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee has had a change of heart — so yeah, miracles do happen. The Love Is Blind Season 2 ~villain~ has been facing some heavy criticism for his actions on the show, specifically the way he treated ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati. Though he originally insisted that he was “not sorry” for his questionable behavior this season, he eventually decided to take the high (medium?) road. Still, Shake’s apology to Deepti was long overdue.

On March 8, Shake posted an apology video on his Instagram. He captioned it, “I’m sorry, [Deepti]. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.” (Quick reminder: on March 1, he posted a non-apology video, also on his IG. At the time, he said, “One thing I don't feel inclined to do is to pretend I'm sad or sorry about certain things.” But I digress.)

In Shake’s recent statement, he was openly remorseful. “I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman I know I hurt,” he told the camera. “Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said.” — ahem, I can’t be the only one who noticed that “some” — “Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

In the video, he also spoke about their friendship — something that Deepti has also talked about. On March 2, she went on The Viall Files to discuss their messy relationship and explained, “After filming had wrapped, I was under the impression that we could at least celebrate this friendship that we built cause we’ve gone through something so insane and that like no one else understands.”

In Shake’s words, “During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend. Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either. I loved every second of it.” He added, “I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing I wanted from all of this.”

Though Shake’s words sounded genuine, if the comments section are any indication, people aren’t taking his side. One commented, “Damage control at its best.” Another replied, “Wait… you’re sorry when you’ve been nonstop posting justifications for your behavior? Make it make sense.”

Deepti hasn’t publicly responded to Shake’s apology yet, but I wouldn’t hold your breath for a response anytime soon. Here’s hoping she’s too busy living her best life — maybe even with Kyle Abrams.