Ah! Major update for Love Is Blind fans: Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were spotted brunching on March 6 — aka, two days after that bombshell reunion episode. During Season 2, the romance between this duo was never really explored despite them both feeling a connection with each other in the pods. It wasn’t until the reunion aired — and the world saw Abrams confess his love for Vempati — that people realized that there might be something real and romantic between them. Though neither have confirmed a relationship just yet, a video of Love Is Blind’s Vempati and Abrams together in Wicker Park, a neighborhood in Chicago, recently went viral on TikTok, and it certainly looks like there’s a love story brewing.

A quick recap: During the reunion episode, Abrams shared his biggest regret: “I should have asked Deepti to marry me.” He added, “I love her so much. She's the best.” Though Vempati didn’t respond at the time, she did smile. And it’s not the first time that the maybe-couple has fueled relationship rumors. On March 4, aka the same day Netflix shared the reunion episode, Abrams posted a TikTok with Vempati, hinting that there could be something there.

Then, on March 7, TikToker Evan Mills shared a video of the Love Is Blind stars. In the short clip, taken on March 6, Vempati and Abrams looked comfortable with one another. They were filmed smiling together and eventually deciding to go for brunch — only after being tempted with no wait and free mimosas. When entering the restaurant, Abrams let Vempati lead, placing his hand on her back in what seemed like a very boyfriend-y gesture. They also wore matching jackets, which is always a good sign.

Understandably, the comments section was thrilled to be catching a glimpse of Vempati and Abrams’ brunch date. One commented, “OMG couples matching outfits??” Another gushed, “Love them together!!” Although one sighting does not equal a full-blown relationship (obviously), it is really hard not to root for this duo.

Even if they’re friends who are “figuring things out” right now, as Vempati told Elite Daily, there is nothing like flirting over some mimosas to keep that romantic spark alive.