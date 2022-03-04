After a 10-episode rollercoaster ride, Love Is Blind Season 2 ended with two marriages, three breakups, and a whole lot of unfinished drama. The eagerly-awaited reunion episode dropped on March 4, so viewers finally learned what happened to their favorite cast members since filming ended. Now that everything has wrapped, the question on many people’s minds is this: Are Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams dating after Love Is Blind? The reunion hinted at a potential reconnection.

Elite Daily spoke exclusively to Vempati on March 4, and the LIB star shed more light on her connection with Abrams. “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” she says. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods.” While she still identifies as single, Vempati isn’t ruling out the possibility of something between her and Abrams in the future.

There were several surprising moments during in the hour-long reunion special, in which hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey gathered with the cast members to discuss their experiences on the show. But perhaps the most unexpected revelation came from Abrams, who confessed that his “biggest regret” is that “I should have asked Deepti to marry me.” He went on to share his feelings for her. “I should have tried harder for you,” he told Vempati. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Vempati played it coy and smiled back, while cast mates Shaina Hurley and Shake Chatterjee (who were previously engaged to Abrams and Vempati, respectfully) seemed to encourage a potential relationship between the two. “Deepti’s amazing, I agree,” said Hurley, while Chatterjee interjected, “Hey, I would love that between you two.” Abrams responded, “Yeah, it pisses me off because you wasted such a good opportunity” (referring to Chatterjee and Vempati’s very messy failed engagement).

So, Are Deepti And Kyle Dating?

According to Vempati, this confession from Abrams didn’t just come out of the blue. “I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods],” she recalls to Elite Daily, acknowledging that their dates were never aired for viewers to see. A few months after filming ended, she reconnected with Abrams, and the two have since become close. “We’re just trying to figure it out,” Vempati says. “There’s a lot on our plate right now ... we’ll see what happens.” She clarifies that she is currently single and “focusing on myself.”

This isn’t the first inkling fans have gotten that Vempati and Abrams might be spending time together post-filming. They’ve left a few flirty comments on each other’s social media posts, and on March 3, Abrams posted a TikTok with someone who looked suspiciously like Vempati standing in the background.

Regardless of where their relationship stands, Abrams and Vempati are sure to continue piquing fans’ interest. Abrams’ TikTok allegedly featuring Vempati has more than five million views and 250,000 likes, with supportive comments from major TikTokers like Remi Bader and Elyse Myers. Even former Bachelorette Katie Thurston has questions about whether they’re together. “The speculation is really funny,” Vempati tells Elite Daily. “We’re close, but the people are going insane and it’s fun to watch.”

Love Is Blind Season 2 may be (officially) over, but whether there’s more to the story has yet to be seen.