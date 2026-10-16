Picture this: You’re driving to work, and you have to slam on the brakes because the local wildlife has caused a traffic jam. For Daisy Edgar-Jones, that wasn’t a weird dream — it was just a regular day on set for her new movie Sense and Sensibility, which officially hits theaters today (Oct. 16).

Jane Austen’s world is already famous for its grand estates and cozy British countryside cottages, but director Georgia Oakley totally leveled up the vibes for this adaptation. “She really wanted to bring nature into the film in a really interesting way,” Edgar-Jones tells Elite Daily.

Instead of faking it on soundstages and studio lots, production opted for the real deal, filming in stunning Regency-era homes and luscious fields where the cast could quite literally touch grass between takes. “Shooting in Dartmoor was maybe my favorite filming experience of my whole life,” says the Normal People star. “I remember driving to set on the first day through this incredible moorland with this undulating ground. We got stopped because there were a bunch of sheep that had all sat in the road, and they had to be cleared. It felt like we were in a British safari park.”

But Edgar-Jones wasn’t the only one having a major nature moment. Herbert Nordrum (Colonel Brandon) was also amazed to see so many wild horses for the very first time. And when the boys were off duty? He and Frank Dillane (John Willoughby) would wander around the nearby castles and “breathtaking” locations to chat about life and love. “The girls were working all the time, so we were left to our own devices,” says Dillane. “Herbert and I had a lot of fun. We would play a lot of croquet.”

Focus Features

Catching the Dashwoods in theaters is only the first step, because many of these Sense and Sensibility filming locations are places that you can actually visit in real life. For any fans looking to explore the moors and run into their own stubborn sheep or wild horses, here is exactly where you should set-jet.

Pack Your Bags For The Countryside

Focus Features

The fictional Dashwood home, Norland Park, where audiences first meet Elinor, Marianne, Margaret, and their mother, was filmed at Kingston Russell House in Dorset, England. Unfortunately, the mansion is privately owned, so you can’t easily visit it for yourself. But if you want to re-create the gorgeous lake scene at Norland — where Elinor and Edward throw stones with lavender flowers all around — you’ll need to head to a completely different location: Parnham Park.

To live out your best period-drama fantasy, you can book one of two stays at Parnham: Choose between the five-bedroom West Wing or the three-bedroom Dower House cottage. If you’re feeling more like the Dashwoods after they left Norland, you’ll want to pick the cottage, which will run you about $729 per night for a minimum two-night stay. There’s also a Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant right on the grounds that you can book a table at, whether you’re staying overnight or not.

Focus Features

When you’re not enjoying your own cottage in Dorset, take a day trip to Dartmoor National Park. It’s about a 1.5-hour drive to the moors where you can feel like Marianne at the beginning of the film, lying in a field. While you’re there, stop by the Ditsworthy Warren House — aka the Dashwood cottage. This isolated farmhouse is where production filmed Sense and Sensibility. Fun fact: It also doubled as a major set for Steven Spielberg’s War Horse in 2011.

Head To The City For Major Drama

Focus Features

After some serious heartbreak, Elinor and Marianne travel to London to uplift their spirits. As a Sense and Sensibility fan, you must also journey into the city for some additional set-jetting. Your first stop should be Rainham Hall. The gorgeous inside rooms were used for filming the interior scenes at Mrs. Jennings’ place, while the exterior was shot at the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn about 50 minutes away. A ticket to visit Rainham Hall is about $9 per adult, which gets you full access to the home, gardens, and café.

If you’ve got more time in London and are down for a day trip, Knebworth House in Hertfordshire is a little over an hour away on the train. This is the Palmers’ estate, Cleveland, and it serves as the backdrop for some serious drama: It’s where the sisters stay on their way back home, where Marianne gets sick, and where Colonel Brandon and Willoughby duel out front. Knebworth House will officially open for the 2027 season in March, and online tickets for the house, gardens, and park are about $30 each.

Focus Features Focus Features INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Another option for your trip out of town is North Oxfordshire to see Broughton Castle. This is where production filmed Sir John Middleton’s Barton Park. It’s also closed for the fall and winter but will reopen in the spring. Of course, if you’d rather stay in London, make sure to add the National Gallery to your list. This museum sets the scene for the emotional moment with Elinor and Edward saying goodbye to each other.

Dance The Night Away In Kent

Focus Features

Out of all the places the cast and crew traveled to for Sense and Sensibility, Penshurst Place was Caitriona Balfe’s absolute favorite. “Some of these big houses you go into have a real old energy,” she says. “You can feel the weight of a place, but you went into [Penshurst], and there was such a great energy. It was so light and airy.”

Penshurst Place was the location of Sir John Middleton’s hop, where Marianne and Willoughby danced and fell in love. Even though there aren’t any parties to attend, you can definitely visit the historic spot for yourself. It is open until Nov. 1 for the season, with admission to the house, gardens, and grounds at £17 (about $22) per person.

“It was such a gift to shoot so much on location,” says Edgar-Jones, and that gives fans of the movie plenty of stunning spots to explore.