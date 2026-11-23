Nothing is more fun than a celeb cameo, and Prime Video’s Clashing Through the Snow is chock-full of them. The holiday rom-com features a star-studded lineup, with surprise appearances from Julia Fox, Jake Shane, Paris Hilton, and more. And despite their leading roles, Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph were still excited as ever to see some famous faces on set.

Briney and Randolph play Ryan and Hannah, competing editors at a publishing company who are trying to land the best book deal by Christmas. When their flight is canceled, they’re forced to road trip together across the country, meeting a wacky cast of characters along the way.

For Briney, the highlight of the shoot was an appearance by New York Knicks starters OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the franchise’s unofficial first lady, Jordyn Woods. The group stopped by to film a scene set at Bianca Hart’s (Julia Fox) penthouse apartment (because, obviously), making quite an impression on the Knicks superfan.

“I’ve never seen Chris happier on set. It’s like, ‘Oh, OK, so you hate me,’” jokes Randolph.

But Briney has a theory that the cameo might have benefited both sides.

“I’ve done the math. After [the Knicks] came to visit, I think they went like 16-and-3, and then they won the championship,” he says. “So I’m not saying it was because they came to hang out, but I don’t know...”

Randolph, meanwhile, was most starstruck by Paris Hilton, who appeared as herself, a friend of Bianca who gets Hannah and Ryan into her exclusive party. “There was something so special about Paris Hilton doing it because... you know, The Simple Life. I loved Paris Hilton, so getting to work with her was fun,” she says.

But both stars agreed that Lukas Gage, who plays the bizarre owner of a remote bed-and-breakfast that their characters end up crashing at for a night, also topped their list of favorite guest stars. Unlike some of the other guest actors, Gage was on set for multiple days, giving the cast ample time to witness his comedic talents.

“[Lukas] was such a good energy on set, and so funny and really committed to the bit,” Randolph says.

“Some of his improv was hilarious too,” Briney adds. “He’s really funny, really funny.”