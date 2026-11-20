Chemistry is the secret ingredient that can make or break any holiday rom-com, and Clashing Through the Snow is no different. The Prime Video movie, out Nov. 23, follows two competing book editors, Ryan and Hannah, played by Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph, as they race to sign a winning author by Christmas. The main characters are no strangers to romance tropes, and neither is the film — it’s a classic enemies-to-lovers tale, but to create that tension, the actors needed to portray a realistic connection.

The film delivers plenty of laughs and celeb cameos (including an appearance from Briney’s favorite basketball team, the New York Knicks), and of course, an undeniable spark between the main characters. For Briney and Randolph, it all started during their chemistry read. They read two scenes together over Zoom — one where Ryan and Hannah unexpectedly end up seated next to each other on a flight, and another where they dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The two actors hit it off immediately. “It was great. I was so nervous and [Chris] seemed really chill, which made me feel a lot [more calm],” Randolph says.

And the chemistry grew when they met with director Carlson Young for a week of prep before filming. “Such a huge part of my process as an actor has become making sure I spend time with the cast and have a friendship with them off-screen, because I can't imagine walking into a room having never met someone and being like, ‘OK, so we're about to be super vulnerable on camera together, and I don't know you,’” Randolph says. “Your in-person dynamic with your castmates does translate on screen.”

Briney agrees. “It’s so refreshing and nice, and it makes everything easier to have a really good relationship,” he says.

The pair also made a good match off-camera. “I think [Michelle’s] drive to make a scene work really rubbed off,” Briney says. “Sometimes I get to the point where I'm like, ‘Well, it's just going to suck.’ [Michelle’s] like, ‘No, it's not, we're going to find a way for it to work,’ and I always appreciated that.”

Randolph’s favorite part about working with Briney was a bit more unexpected. “I now really respect the Knicks,” she jokes.