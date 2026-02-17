The last time I spoke to Jake Shane was June 2023, on the heels of his TikTok account, octopusslover8, blowing up when his creative comedy skits started going viral. When I shared the interview on my Instagram Stories, I was flooded with responses from followers — people I knew from college, high school, and even elementary school, saying they loved him. Turns out, the headline — Everyone Wants To Be Jake Shane’s Best Friend — was scarily accurate. Two and a half years later, it’s truer than ever.

Since then, the LA-based content creator has transformed his career, from TikTok to podcasting to Broadway. Still, he feels grounded in what has stayed consistent. “I have the same best friends. I have the same team. I still don't have a boyfriend. Really, not much has changed,” Shane says. It’s a huge understatement. In numbers alone, the 26-year-old has nearly doubled his TikTok following (which is now at 3.9 million) and earned 300 million more likes.

It’s been hard to keep up with all of Shane’s projects over the last few weeks. In January, it was announced that Season 3 of his podcast, Therapuss, is headed to Netflix on Feb. 18, kicking off with an interview with Hailey Bieber. (Shane pitched the podcast to the streaming giant quite simply: “I said, ‘I want to make Therapuss the new late night.’”)

Then came the news that Shane would be making his Broadway debut on Feb. 17, starring in All Out alongside Jenny Slate, Ray Romano, and Nicholas Braun. He’s also been named the chief creative officer at Katjes, a German candy company — and if all that weren’t enough, he’s currently developing a Hulu series based on his life.

He speaks about all of this conspiratorially, like he’s not quite sure if it’s all a mistake waiting to be fixed. “Yesterday, at the end of our curtain calls, I was like, ‘Should we make a group chat?’ But it's so awkward asking Ray Romano to make a group chat. Do you know what I mean?” (I don’t, but I can imagine.)

“I still feel like I have to make everyone love me,” he says. It’s a strange confession from someone whose celeb friends include Sofia Richie, Glen Powell, and Alix Earle — and yet Shane needs some convincing that he belongs in these spaces. “I don't feel like the most popular guy in the room.”

As his list of ventures keeps growing, Shane is opening himself up to more opinions than ever. But, as more people get to know him — whether it’s through his social media accounts, podcast, Broadway debut, or upcoming TV show — it seems inevitable that he will win them over. Here, Shane dishes on what’s coming up next, his all-time favorite Therapuss guests, and the character he’d want to play in Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Elite Daily: What’s your go-to way to get over stage fright?

Jake Shane: I just tell myself, "Well, you have to. People paid for tickets. You have to."

ED: Favorite Therapuss guests of all time?

JS: Role Model, but can you include that I rolled my eyes as I said that? Also, special shout-out to Tate McRae and Reneé Rapp because they're the only reason Therapuss is successful. They came on when nobody else would.

ED: One of your besties, Alix Earle, also has a Netflix deal for a reality show. Can we expect to see you making any appearances?

JS: If she wants me, I’ll be there.

ED: If you could compare your upcoming Hulu show to any other TV shows out right now, what would you pick?

JS: Gay Dave, or The Studio for kids.

ED: Can you tease anything else about it?

JS: We are working very, very hard on it. It is me, Paul Briganti, Genevieve Angelson, Amy Solomon, and Alec Berg. I speak to them every single day, including Alec's incredible assistant, Hope Rosenblatt. Shout out Hope Rosenblatt. I love you. Every day, Genevieve comes over to my house, and we'll have a huge whiteboard and just write for hours on end.

I'm also so lucky to be working with such a great team at Hulu, led by the incredible Suzanna Makkos. I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this. She gets Gen Z comedy, and she gets how to translate Gen Z comedy to other generations.

ED: You’re playing yourself in the show. If you weren’t, who would you cast?

JS: Whoever plays Whitaker on The Pitt [Gerran Howell].

ED: Adam Sandler interrupted your last conversation with us to say he was a fan. Has that happened to you before?

JS: Yes, it has, and she became a very dear friend. Madelyn Cline and I were both waiting for our bags at the airport three years ago. She came up to me and was like, "I love you." And I was like, "Wait, Madelyn Cline?" Now we speak, FaceTime, and hang out every single day. I adore her.

ED: Elite Daily editors are manifesting you in Heated Rivalry Season 2. How do you feel about that? What would you want your storyline to be?

JS: I don't think I'm hot enough for that, but I appreciate it. I'd want Shane to be like, “Well, I can’t just have a gay boyfriend. I need gay friends.” I want to be Shane's first gay friend.

ED: Are there any other scripted shows you’d like to make a special guest appearance on?

JS: My pipe dream is Industry. It’s my favorite show on television.

ED: What are you manifesting for 2026?

JS: A boyfriend.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.