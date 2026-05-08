There’s an especially sweet meaning behind Rihanna’s latest piece of body art. The singer recently added to her collection of over 25 tattoos by getting an abstract drawing inked on her right leg. The fresh tat, which sits just above the back of Rih’s right knee, was drawn by her three young kids, all of whom are under the age of 4.

Rihanna showed off the ink in a series of videos posted by New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo on May 8. The clips show parlor owner Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy recreating a chaotic scrawling of multicolored marker lines on Rihanna’s skin, using a piece of paper decorated in Paw Patrol stickers for reference.

“Family tats,” read the caption, which confirmed the source of the haphazard drawing: “Designed by her babies.”

It sounds like all three of Rihanna’s children with partner A$AP Rocky collaborated on the scribbles that are now immortalized on their mom’s body. Her eldest son RZA is about to turn 4 this May; middle child Riot will turn 3 in August; and baby Rocki will have her first birthday in September.

In the videos from her latest trip to the tattoo parlor, Rihanna reflected on her personal connection to Bang Bang Tattoo, which has been her go-to ink spot for nearly two decades now. “The torture I’ve endured in this shop,” the singer said in a clip, confirming that even after getting several large pieces tatted over the years, she’s still nervous about the process.

Rihanna’s close bond with Bang Bang goes back to 2007, when he inked a Sanskrit prayer on her hip. Bang Bang credits the highly publicized tat as the catalyst for his career as the go-to artist for several A-list celebrities. Since then, Rihanna has enlisted Bang Bang’s services multiple times in the last 19 years (including some tattoos that she’s since covered up... seemingly for personal and not artistic reasons).

But, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume Rihanna isn’t going to regret her latest tattoo. Even if it is a little messy, it represents the greatest loves of her life.