Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son on Aug. 3, per TMZ. At first, the couple kept details on the baby’s name quiet, but on Aug. 8, The Blast revealed his surprising yet iconic moniker: Riot Rose Mayers. (Would you expect anything less?)

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because A$AP released a song called “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in July — BTW, in the track, he referred to Rihanna as his “wife.” A few days after the song’s release, the couple dropped a subtle Easter egg that it was related to their baby. In an ad for Beats by Dre, which features the track, you can overhear Rihanna asking A$AP, “Babe, can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers.”

In early August, TMZ reported that the baby’s name began with an “R,” just like his big brother RZA. On Aug. 22, a source told People, "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been." The insider continued, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete.... it’s something she’s always wanted."

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP announced they were expecting a second baby during her February 2023 Super Bowl performance, only eight months after their first son was born on May 13, 2022. At the time, sources confirmed her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight. "Rihanna adores being a mom and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together.” The insider added, “They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."

Though the couple hasn’t spoken too much about their growing family, at the 2023 Met Gala in May, Rihanna opened up about her second pregnancy during an ET interview. This time around, she said, there were “no cravings” but “tons of nausea.” She explained, “Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”