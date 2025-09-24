Rihanna Just Welcomed Her Third Baby & Her Name Is Perfect

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s family just gained a new member. The couple just announced the birth of their third baby, joining older brothers RZA Athelston Mayers (3) and Riot Rose Mayers (2). In their announcement, Rih and Rocky confirmed that the new bundle of joy is continuing their family’s naming tradition.

The couple made the big reveal on Sept. 24, with Rihanna posting a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter and announcing her name: Rocki Irish Mayers. The caption revealed the baby girl was born on Sept. 13. Baby Rocki is the couple’s first daughter, fulfilling their wish to have a little girl in the family.

Prior to the birth, Rocky had dropped a few hints about the child’s name and sex. Over the summer, the rapper appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he assured the host that the newborn’s name would begin with an “R,” just like the rest of the family. Around the same time, he seemed to indicate the baby would be his and Rihanna’s first daughter in a red carpet interview. Now we know that turned out to be true.

Though the newest member of the fashionable family is brand-new to the world, the baby has already claimed an iconic pop culture moment when Rihanna debuted her baby bump back in May on the Met Gala carpet.

Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unforgettable pregnancy reveals have become a staple for Rihanna. Before the Met Gala moment, Rihanna proudly carried an unborn Riot during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

And Rocky has previously indicated that he and Rihanna may not be done having children. “We’re going to be like the Wayans family,” Rocky said in a June interview, referencing the famously large brood of comedians. “I mean, love is beautiful and it’s just spreading it.”