A$AP Rocky is ready for a daughter. During a Sept. 23 interview with Elle, the rapper opened up about “praying” that Rihanna is pregnant with a baby girl.

The couple has two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2. In May, they announced that they were expecting baby no. 3 at the Met Gala. According to A$AP, this pregnancy is “so different” from the first two — leading him to think he may be getting his first daughter.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he told Elle. This time around, the couple decided to keep the sex a surprise. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know...”

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl,” A$AP added. “This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Rihanna has been open about loving being a “boy mom” while still wanting a daughter someday. Back in April 2024, when asked about how many kids she’d like to have, she told Interview Magazine, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

If they do end up welcoming a third son, however, they already have a name idea. According to A$AP’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, the couple promised to name their next child after him after the rapper’s acquittal in February.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” Tacopina told Extra in a Feb. 19 interview, “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

Despite what Tacopina said, a baby named Joe may not be in Rihanna and A$AP’s future. After announcing the pregnancy in May, A$AP went on Late Night with Seth Meyers and confirmed that their next baby name would “for sure” star with an “R,” just like RZA and Riot.