Reign Disick Is Legit Begging Kourtney & Travis To Stop Making Out

There are a few canon events that are just always going to happen in the Kardashian-Jenner universe: Khloé is going to speak her mind, Kris is going to get her 10%, and Kravis is going to be making out 24/7. By now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s constant PDA is no longer that shocking to fans who’ve been witnessing it for years. But the never-ending make-out sessions are still pretty annoying to one of their kids in particular. Kourtney’s son Reign Disick has been very vocal recently about his disapproval of his mom’s libido, and the ways he’s called it out have been priceless.

Reign’s goofy personality took center stage in the final two episodes of The Kardashians Season 5 as he traveled to Australia with his mom to support Travis’ Blink-182 tour. The nine-year-old hadn’t been featured much on the reality series before, so fans didn’t get to see how much of a jokester he was until now. As he had everyone laughing on the trip, Kourtney admitted that she thinks Reign is starting to become a mini version of his funny father, Scott Disick.

But there’s one thing Reign doesn’t find funny. When Kourtney and Travis cuddled up and exchanged a ton of kisses during a boat ride, Reign couldn’t contain his frustration. “Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro!” he yelled. “Didn’t you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick.” When the couple laughed off Reign’s admonishments, he became incredulous: “Are you giving her a hickey now!?”

Hulu

Later on, the trio took a trip to the zoo, where Kourtney and Travis once again had a long, kiss-filled embrace as Reign looked on in disgust. “Stop making out!” he shouted, trying to pull Kourtney away from her husband. When Travis finally had to go and said goodbye to Reign, the nine-year-old ignored him and pulled him mom away. “Now let’s go,” he told her.

While Reign may be uncomfortable with Kravis’ deeply physical love language, Kourtney isn’t ashamed of showing her kids what a loving relationship looks like. “I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving,” Kourtney said in a confessional scene. “There's nothing wrong with that.”