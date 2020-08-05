Kourtney Kardashian is in her feels after Reign Disick's new hair cut. Her son, who is well-known for his long, waist-length hair, chopped it all off on Aug. 4, leaving his mom emotional. Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Reign Disick shaving off his hair was a lot.

It's understandable the big change would be tough on the mom of three, seeing has Disick has never cut his hair before. But he took the leap in a big way, shaving it down to a classic buzz cut. Kardashian has previously spoken out about how much she adored her son's long hair. When an online troll told her to "cut your son's hair" in April, she clapped back saying he has the "most gorgeous hair on earth," and "anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG."

Now that Disick has taken the leap to cut his hair, Kardashian shared the journey with fans. First, Kourt uploaded a photo of the hair Disick cut off, which had been tied up in a braid before being chopped. Then, she shared a photo of the final product. "I am not ok," she captioned the pic of Disick sporting his new 'do.

You can see the photos of Disick's haircut journey below.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's followers were just as shocked but loved her son's new look. "He looks soooo handsome," auntie Kim Kardashian said. "Omggggg the cutest," Hailey Bieber commented. "I’m shook but also LIVING for the new look," Simon Huck chimed in.

Waiting it out in between haircuts seems to be a trend in Kardashian's family. In Feb. 2019, the reality star revealed daughter Penelope never had a haircut until the age of six. "First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years," Kardashian captioned a pic of Penelope at the time.

His haircut might have left his mom shook, but she'll come around once she gets used to it. After all, his new look is already a ~hit~ on the 'Gram.