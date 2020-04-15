Kourtney Kardashian has little patience for internet trolls these days. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been open about wanting to keep her life more private, but she still shares plenty of family moments with fans. After posting a plethora of Easter memories online, one fan chimed in with an overly opinionated comment and Kourt was not having it. Kourtney Kardashian's response to haters telling her to cut Reign's hair was total mom goals.

The comment came after Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few of her favorite Easter 2020 moments. The photos included festive activities such as dying Easter eggs, decorating cookies, and, of course, making memories with her kids. "A Quarantined Easter story," she captioned her post.

However, one fan was more caught up on the appearance of her son Reign's hair. "Bruh cut your son hair…smh," one follower wrote in the comments section. Kardashian didn't let the comment slide, and clapped right back in the best way. "Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG," she said, quoting her infamous line from a fight with Scott Disick.

But the clapbacks didn't end there. Kardashian proceeded to reply to another hater who said her family "gets a new dog every month." "We've had Honey for years Honey Honey," she shot back.

You can see the post in question below.

Kardashian has proven herself to be the clapback queen time and time again. Never forget the time she had a zero tolerance for a mom-shamer in July 2018, who accused her of being an absent parent. While on vacation in Italy with her children, Kourt posted a swimsuit selfie and was met with the question, "Where are your kids?"

After seeing the comment, Kardashian replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Kardashian has said one of the main reasons she wants to quit KUWTK is to focus on being the best mom possible. So, when people criticize her parenting skills, they better expect an epic clapback to follow.