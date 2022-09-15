Well, it seems this mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II is bringing the royal family together in more ways than one. Since the late monarch’s funeral proceedings began on Sept. 9, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have seen a lot of one another. These joint appearances have largely been public during the official funeral proceedings; however, it’s believed the foursome, who have reportedly been at odd in recent years, had a private family dinner together on Sept 13.

The Sun reported Harry and Meghan joined William, Kate, and other royal family members for an intimate dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The get-together, which the outlet described as “a small and private gathering with no pictures released,” apparently happened after they received the Queen’s coffin. Being that this event was a private matter, this may signal the potential for the brothers to put an end to their reported nearly four-year rift.

This dinner would signify a major change of tone to Harry’s previous dining experience with the family at the start of the funeral proceedings. The morning of Sept. 8, Harry traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to be beside the Queen following her placement under medical supervision. That night, Harry reportedly had dinner separately from his brother and their father, King Charles. A source told the Daily Mail that these two dinners showed a “clear divide” in the family.

Throughout the funeral proceedings, the brothers have stood next to each other, such as escorting the Queen’s casket from her Buckingham Palace estate to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14. Both Kate and Meghan appeared to travel behind by car.

Then, on Sept. 10, William and Kate invited Meghan and Harry on their walk at Windsor Castle. One source told People that this joint moment “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

With Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Sept. 19 and the mourning period extending seven days afterwards, the royal couples will almost certainly be spending more time together.