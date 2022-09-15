What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.

People reported on Sept. 13 that the royal duo is expected to attend the funeral. This is noteworthy largely because Harry was among several royal members that traveled to be by the Queen’s side in Balmoral, Scotland on Sept. 8, shortly before her death. He reportedly made the trip alone while Meghan remained in London. Kate Middleton also reportedly stayed back, while Prince William went to Balmoral.

It’s also still unclear whether Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, will be in attendance. Both their kids and Will and Kate’s children have not appeared at the public funeral proceedings. According to Marie Claire, Harry and Meghan’s kids remain in California with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. They’re reportedly considering flying the children and Ragland to join them for their extended stay in England; however, Meghan and Harry have not publicly confirmed this.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for what the couple may wear to the Queen’s funeral, tradition plays a vital role. Buckingham Palace declared only working members of the royal family would be allowed to wear military clothing during the funeral events, per CNN. This rule effectively excluded Harry — who served 10 years in the British military — from donning his regalia after he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020. So far, Harry has worn a morning suit at most funeral proceedings.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan will also likely abide by a dress code at the funeral. According to The Independent, women of the royal family, including non-working royals, must wear a traditional black lace veil. During Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, Kate Middleton also wore a black-netted veil.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

People reported at the time that Meghan did not attend the ceremony as her physician did not approve her to travel due to being in a late stage in her pregnancy then.

According to a Twitter thread by British journalist Omid Scobie, the Queen’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. GMT on Sept. 19, followed by a two-minute silence period at 11:55 a.m. GMT.

Scobie also reported the Queen will be buried with her husband Prince Philip and will be laid to rest next to her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.